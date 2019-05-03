Globant to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9th

LUXEMBOURG, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2019 on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Conference call access information is:

US & Canada +1 (866) 682-6100

International +1 (862) 298-0702

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

Additionally, a replay will be available via phone and in our investor relations website after the call.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 8,300 professionals and we are present in 14 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019).

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde, Globant

investors@globant.com

(877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

(877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

