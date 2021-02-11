Globant to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18th

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020 on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q20EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect.

We have more than 14,300 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were recognized as a 2020 Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

