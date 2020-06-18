Globant's Flagship Event, CONVERGE, Goes Fully Digital and Extends to Three-Part Series

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced a new virtual edition of CONVERGE. It will bring together renowned experts to participate in tech ignite talks and exclusive business roundtables. Speakers and attendees will share cross-industry learnings and discuss how organizations can leverage technology to shape the workplaces of the future.

The next session titled "A New Era of Collaboration" will be held on June 25th. The event will be hosted by creative speaker, James Taylor , and feature keynote speakers Guy Kawasaki (chief evangelist of Canva, former chief evangelist of Apple and bestselling author of 'The Art of the Start'), Pascal Finette (Co-Founder of be radical and Singularity University's Chair for Entrepreneurship & Open Innovation) and Madeline Di Nonno (CEO of Geena Davis on Gender in Media). Martín Migoya , Globant's CEO and Co-Founder will also present a keynote. During the event, speakers will discuss how organizations can boost innovation, increase productivity and propel culture in this new post-pandemic era.

"For several years, CONVERGE has been our space to talk about how to reinvent businesses and share the latest trends in technology," said Migoya. "This time we want to go once again right to the point. The world is changing and organizations need to adapt fast. We want to leverage learnings from how different industries are leading their own transformations. We want to prepare the field for true collaboration as teams adapt to a post-pandemic era."

The event is the first in CONVERGE's three-part virtual event series for this year. To stay up-to-date on additional keynote speakers, visit converge.globant.com . To register for CONVERGE, click here .

Globant has organized CONVERGE since 2015 in different cities in Latin America, the United States and Europe, and the conference has positioned itself as one of the leading events in new trends. Among the speakers featured in previous editions are executives from organizations such as NASA, Barclays, Technicolor, Mastercard, Rockwell Automation, Pinterest, Turner, Autodesk, JPMorgan, Warner Bros, AT&T and more.

