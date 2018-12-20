Globaol mHealth and Home Monitoring Market, 2017-2018 & Forecast to 2023 - Strategies of 130 Key Players in the mHealth Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of remotely monitored patients grew by 41 percent to 16.5 million in 2017 as the market acceptance continues to grow in several key verticals. This number includes all patients enrolled in mHealth care programs in which connected medical devices are used as a part of the care regimen. Connected medical devices used for various forms of personal health tracking are not included in this figure.

This report estimates that the number of remotely monitored patients will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0 percent to reach 83.4 million by 2023. The two main applications are monitoring of patients with sleep therapy devices and monitoring of patients with implantable cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. These two segments accounted for 82 percent of all connected home medical monitoring systems in 2017.

The number of remotely monitored sleep therapy patients grew by 37 percent in 2017, mainly driven by Philips and ResMed that together dominate the sleep therapy market. The CRM market is led by companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Abbott that started to include connectivity in CRM solutions more than a decade ago. Telehealth is the third largest segment with 0.8 million connections at the end of the year. Leading telehealth hub vendors include Tunstall Healthcare, Resideo (Honeywell), Medtronic, Philips and Qualcomm Life. Other device categories - including ECG, glucose level, medication compliance, blood pressure monitors and others - accounted for just over two million connections.



The most promising segment is medication compliance, which we expect will become the second most connected segment in the next five years. More than 60 percent of all connected medical monitoring devices rely on cellular connectivity today and has become the de-facto standard for most types of connected home medical monitoring devices.

The number of mHealth devices with integrated cellular connectivity increased from 7.1 million in 2016 to 10.7 million in 2017. The use of BYOD connectivity will increase the most during the next six years, with a forecasted CAGR of 48.2 percent.

BYOD involves low cost and the technology is mostly adopted in patient-centric therapeutic areas such as diabetes and asthma that have younger patient demographics compared to many other chronic diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. The challenge of chronic diseases



1.1. Introduction

1.1.1. The ageing world population

1.1.2. Lifestyle-related diseases

1.2. Common chronic diseases

1.2.1. Cardiac arrhythmia

1.2.2. Ischemic diseases

1.2.3. Hypertension

1.2.4. Sleep apnoea

1.2.5. Chronic respiratory diseases

1.2.6. Diabetes

1.2.7. Hyperlipidaemia

1.3. Healthcare providers and reimbursement systems

1.3.1. Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

1.3.2. Healthcare in Europe

1.3.3. Healthcare in North America

1.4. Regulatory environment

1.4.1. Regulatory environment in Europe

1.4.2. Regulatory environment in the US

1.4.3. Regulatory environment in other major markets

1.4.4. International standardisation



2. mHealth platforms



2.1. Overview of the mHealth market

2.1.1. mHealth market segments

2.1.2. Connectivity options for medical devices

2.1.3. The mHealth technology value chain

2.2. mHealth connectivity solutions

2.2.1. Alphabet

2.2.2. Apple

2.2.3. Ericsson

2.2.4. Deutsche Telekom

2.2.5. eDevice

2.2.6. KORE

2.2.7. MedM

2.2.8. Microsoft

2.2.9. Orange Healthcare

2.2.10. PTC

2.2.11. Qualcomm Life

2.2.12. Telenor Connexion

2.2.13. Vodafone

2.3. mHealth care delivery platforms

2.3.1. AT&T

2.3.2. Bepatient

2.3.3. Domicalis

2.3.4. ERT (Exco InTouch)

2.3.5. Get Real Health

2.3.6. Medixine

2.3.7. OpenTeleHealth

2.3.8. S3 Connected Health

2.3.9. Tactio Health

2.3.10. Verklizan



3. Physiological monitoring solution providers



3.1. Medical devices and remote monitoring

3.1.1. Medical device revenues by market segment

3.1.2. Overview of the remote patient monitoring market

3.2. Cardiac rhythm management

3.2.1. Overview of the CRM device market

3.2.2. Use cases for CRM monitoring

3.2.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.2.4. Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

3.2.5. Biotronik

3.2.6. Boston Scientific

3.2.7. Medtronic

3.2.8. MicroPort (LivaNova)

3.3. Remote ECG monitoring

3.3.1. Overview of the remote ECG monitoring device market

3.3.2. Use cases for remote ECG monitoring

3.3.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.3.4. Aerotel Medical Systems

3.3.5. AliveCor

3.3.6. BioTelemetry

3.3.7. CardioComm Solutions

3.3.8. GE Healthcare

3.3.9. iRhythm Technologies

3.3.10. LevMed

3.3.11. Preventice Solutions

3.3.12. ScottCare

3.3.13. TZ Medical

3.3.14. Zenicor

3.4. Blood pressure monitoring

3.4.1. Overview of the blood pressure monitoring device market

3.4.2. Use cases for blood pressure monitoring

3.4.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.4.4. A&D Medical

3.4.5. iHealth Labs

3.4.6. Microlife

3.4.7. Omron Healthcare

3.4.8. Rossmax

3.4.9. Welch-Allyn

3.5. Coagulation monitoring

3.5.1. Overview of the coagulation monitoring device market

3.5.2. Use cases for blood coagulation monitoring

3.5.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.5.4. CoaguSense

3.5.5. Helena Laboratories

3.5.6. iLine Microsystems

3.5.7. Instrumentation Laboratory (Accriva Diagnostics)

3.5.8. Roche Diagnostics

3.5.9. Siemens Healthineers

3.6. Sleep therapy monitoring

3.6.1. Overview of the sleep therapy device market

3.6.2. Use cases for sleep therapy monitoring

3.6.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.6.4. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

3.6.5. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

3.6.6. Lwenstein Medical Technology

3.6.7. Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

3.6.8. ResMed

3.6.9. SRETT

3.6.10. SomnoMed

3.7. Home sleep diagnostics

3.7.1. Overview of the home sleep diagnostics market

3.7.2. Use cases for home sleep diagnostics

3.7.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.7.4. Cadwell Laboratories

3.7.5. CleveMed

3.7.6. Compumedics

3.7.7. Infoscan

3.7.8. Natus Medical

3.7.9. NovaSom

3.7.10. Nox Medical

3.7.11. SleepMed

3.7.12. SOMNOmedics

3.8. Blood oxygen monitoring

3.8.1. Overview of the blood oxygen monitoring device market

3.8.2. Use cases for blood oxygen monitoring

3.8.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.8.4. ChoiceMMed

3.8.5. Masimo

3.8.6. Nonin Medical

3.9. Airflow monitoring

3.9.1. Overview of the air flow monitoring device market

3.9.2. Use cases for airflow monitoring

3.9.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.9.4. Adherium

3.9.5. AstraZeneca

3.9.6. Circassia Pharmaceuticals

3.9.7. Clement Clarke International

3.9.8. Medical International Research

3.9.9. Ndd Medizintechnik

3.9.10. nSpire Health

3.9.11. Propeller Health

3.9.12. Respiri

3.9.13. Sibelmed

3.9.14. Vitalograph

3.10. Glucose level monitoring

3.10.1. Overview of the glucose monitoring device market

3.10.2. Use cases for glucose monitoring

3.10.3. Remote monitoring solution providers

3.10.4. Abbott Diabetes Care

3.10.5. Ascensia Diabetes Care

3.10.6. BodyTel

3.10.7. Dexcom

3.10.8. Glooko

3.10.9. Insulet

3.10.10. Johnson & Johnson

3.10.11. Medtronic Diabetes Group

3.10.12. QuiO

3.10.13. Roche Diabetes Care

3.10.14. Senseonics

3.10.15. Telcare

3.10.16. Voluntis

3.10.17. WellDoc

3.11. Other

3.11.1. Implantable medical devices

3.11.2. Home hemodialysis

3.11.3. Telerehabilitation

3.11.4. Thermometers and weight scales

3.11.5. Mental health

3.11.6. Cholesterol monitoring



4. Medication, AED and integrated monitoring solution providers



4.1. Telehealth and multiparameter monitoring solutions

4.1.1. Overview of the telehealth solutions market

4.1.2. Use cases for telehealth solutions

4.1.3. Telehealth solution providers

4.1.4. Aeon Global Health

4.1.5. Care Innovations

4.1.6. H2AD

4.1.7. Ideal Life

4.1.8. LindaCare

4.1.9. Livongo Health

4.1.10. Medtronic Care Management Services

4.1.11. Medvivo

4.1.12. Optum

4.1.13. Philips Enterprise Telehealth

4.1.14. Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care Solutions)

4.1.15. SHL Telemedicine

4.1.16. Telefnica

4.1.17. Tunstall Healthcare Group

4.1.18. Vitaphone

4.2. Medication compliance monitoring

4.2.1. Overview of the medication compliance monitoring market

4.2.2. Use cases for medication compliance monitoring

4.2.3. Compliance monitoring solution providers

4.2.4. AdhereTech

4.2.5. Compliance Meds Technologies

4.2.6. DayaMed

4.2.7. Evondos

4.2.8. InRange Systems

4.2.9. Medicpen

4.2.10. Merck Group

4.2.11. Philips Lifeline

4.2.12. Proteus Digital Health

4.3. Connected automated external defibrillators

4.3.1. Overview of the connected defibrillator market

4.3.2. Use cases for automated external defibrillators

4.3.3. Connected solutions providers

4.3.4. AEDMAP

4.3.5. Almas Industries

4.3.6. Cardia International

4.3.7. CardiLink

4.3.8. Laerdal Medical

4.3.9. Metrax

4.3.10. Nihon Kohden

4.3.11. Philips Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions

4.3.12. Physio-Control

4.3.13. Pyrescom

4.3.14. Schiller

4.3.15. Zoll Medical Corporation



5. Market analysis and forecasts



5.1. Market forecasts

5.1.1. Cardiac rhythm management

5.1.2. Sleep therapy

5.1.3. Telehealth and multiparameter monitoring

5.1.4. ECG monitoring

5.1.5. Glucose level monitoring

5.1.6. Medication compliance monitoring

5.1.7. Other medical devices

5.2. Revenue forecasts

5.2.1. Medical monitoring devices

5.2.2. mHealth connectivity solutions

5.2.3. Care delivery platforms

5.2.4. mHealth care programs

5.3. Market drivers and barriers

5.3.1. An ageing population is raising medical costs

5.3.2. Obesity epidemic and increasing non-communicable disease prevalence

5.3.3. The generational technology barrier is disappearing

5.3.4. Alignment of financial incentives

5.3.5. Transformation to value-based care

5.3.6. Increased focus on disease prevention

5.3.7. Substitutes to medical monitoring

5.3.8. A slowly changing industry

5.3.9. Digitalisation of PSTN networks and decommission of 2G/3G networks

5.4. Industry trends and analysis

5.4.1. Consumerisation of medical-grade mHealth devices and apps

5.4.2. From frequent readings to AI-driven patient engagement

5.4.3. Major pharmaceutical companies prepare large-scale rollouts

5.4.4. BYOD is becoming a popular and viable option

5.4.5. The global adoption of telehealth is ramping up

5.4.6. Integrations are becoming crucial in the health data ecosystem

5.4.7. Compliance monitoring is a major driver behind home monitoring



