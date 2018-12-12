Globe Business Media Group Named 20th Fastest-Growing Business in Britain

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Business Media Group is delighted to announce that it has been ranked 20th in an elite league table of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in Britain.

The "Top 100: Britain's Fastest-Growing Businesses" report, compiled by independent research agency Beauhurst and online investment platform SyndicateRoom, identifies the companies that have increased most in value since 2015.

The ranking celebrates the exciting array of companies leading the country's scale-up ecosystem, spanning sectors as diverse as transportation, professional services and supply chain management. Globe features alongside companies such as Perkbox, Deliveroo, Monzo, Gousto and Brewdog.

"Our appearance in this elite ranking is welcome external recognition of Globe's development in recent years. Our significant investment in people, technology and systems is reaping rewards. The Globe team has created an excellent platform for growth, and the recent combination of Globe and Law Business Research will enable us to accelerate that growth and continue with the next exciting phase of the company's journey," comments Nick Brailey, former CEO of Globe and now Chief Commercial Officer of Law Business Research.

Globe's inclusion in the Top 100 follows closely on its leading legal intelligence platform, Lexology, winning the "Best Use of Data & Automation" award at the Computing Tech Marketing & Innovation Awards in June 2018. With nearly three-quarters of the Top 100 being tech or IP-based companies, this ongoing market recognition of Globe's development demonstrates its commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products for the legal market.

For more information on Globe Business Media Group, visit www.GlobeBMG.com. To download a copy of the full report, visit www.syndicateroom.com/guides-and-reports/100-fastest-growing-companies-uk.

About Globe Business Media Group

Globe is a leading provider of business intelligence for the legal and intellectual property markets. Through market-leading insight, Globe's business intelligence solutions and networking opportunities inform and connect a highly engaged community of over 350,000 legal and intellectual property professionals worldwide. More than 150 dedicated staff over three continents produce high-quality subscription products, intuitive platforms and engaging events for our international client base. Find out more at www.GlobeBMG.com.

For media enquiries and more information, please contact:

Monica Zgurova

Head of Marketing

T: +44 207 939 4254

E: mzgurova@GlobeBMG.com

