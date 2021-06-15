Globe Life Inc. Redemption Of 6.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2056

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will redeem all of its outstanding 6.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2056 on July 15, 2021. There are $300,000,000 principal amount of the debentures currently outstanding. The redemption price will be the liquidation amount of $25.00 per debenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of $0.127604167 per debenture, for a total payment of $25.127604167 per debenture. Because all the debentures are held through the Book-Entry Only Issuance System at The Depository Trust Company (DTC), holders are notified by DTC.

