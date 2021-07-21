Globe Life Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $1.92 per diluted common share, compared with $1.62 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.85 per diluted common share, compared with $1.65 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 9.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 . Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 12.4% for the same period.

. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 12.4% for the same period. Total life premiums increased 9% over the year-ago quarter including 13% at the American Income Life Division and 6% at both the Direct to Consumer Division and Liberty National Division.

Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 13% at American Income Life Division and 9% at the Family Heritage Division.

Total life net sales increased 19% over the year-ago quarter.

Life underwriting margins increased over the year-ago quarter by 22% at the Direct to Consumer Division and 16% at the American Income Division. Total health underwriting margins increased by 16% over the year-ago quarter.

1.2 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

COVID-19 Update: In the second quarter, the Company incurred approximately $11 million of COVID life claims, resulting in total COVID life claims for the first half of the year of $49 million. For the full year and at the mid-point of our guidance, we estimate COVID life claims will be between $53 million to $55 million.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended June 30,





Three Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2020

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $ 1.81



$ 1.56



16

$ 188,277



$ 167,042



13 Excess investment income(2) 0.58



0.57



2

59,959



61,137



(2) Parent company expense (0.03)



(0.02)







(2,757)



(2,516)





Income tax (0.45)



(0.40)



13

(47,323)



(43,070)



10 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of

tax (0.05)



(0.05)







(5,173)



(5,761)





Net operating income 1.85



1.65



12

192,983



176,832



9























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)—investments 0.07



(0.04)







6,841



(3,784)





Legal proceedings —



—







(206)



—





Net income(3) $ 1.92



$ 1.62







$ 199,618



$ 173,048





























Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding 104,233



107,134























(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Definitions included within this document. (3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their maturity. It creates more meaningful trends than can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Net income as an ROE(1) 9.0 %

9.4 % Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities) 12.4 %

13.6 %

June 30,

2021

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 8,616,922



$ 7,848,369

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (2,879,292)



(2,361,530)

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 5,737,630



$ 5,486,839









Book value per share $ 83.59



$ 73.26

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities (27.93)



(22.05)

Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities $ 55.66



$ 51.21







(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q2 2021 with Q2 2020:

Life insurance accounted for 70% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 71% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 29% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 29% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 19% for the quarter and net health sales increased 26%.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

% Chg. Life insurance $ 728,170



$ 670,822



9 Health insurance 295,586



282,877



4 Annuity —



3





Total $ 1,023,756



$ 953,702



7

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021

% of Premium

June 30, 2020

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $ 178,755



25

$ 161,699



24

11 Health 74,461



25

64,240



23

16 Annuity 2,176







2,265











255,392







228,204







12 Other income 388







404









Administrative expenses (67,503)







(61,566)







10 Insurance underwriting income $ 188,277







$ 167,042







13 Per share $ 1.81







$ 1.56







16

Administrative expenses were $68 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.6%, compared with 6.5% for the year-ago quarter.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. American Income $ 108,005



31



$ 93,454



30



16 Direct to Consumer 34,430



14



28,148



12



22 Liberty National 15,875



20



18,873



26



(16) Other 20,445



38



21,224



40



(4) Total $ 178,755



25



$ 161,699



24



11

Life Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 347,696



$ 308,675



13 Direct to Consumer 249,440



235,201



6 Liberty National 77,853



73,326



6 Other 53,181



53,620



(1) Total $ 728,170



$ 670,822



9

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020

% Chg. American Income $ 73,233



$ 51,414



42 Direct to Consumer 42,281



49,396



(14) Liberty National 17,923



10,709



67 Other 2,947



2,610



13 Total $ 136,384



$ 114,129



19





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020





Amount

% of Premium

Amount

% of Premium

% Chg. United American $ 17,763



15



$ 15,282



14



16 Family Heritage 22,235



26



18,857



24



18 Liberty National 14,941



32



12,524



26



19 American Income 16,717



58



14,775



58



13 Direct to Consumer 2,805



15



2,802



15



— Total $ 74,461



25



$ 64,240



23



16

Health Premium

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 116,217



$ 112,885



3 Family Heritage 85,012



77,987



9 Liberty National 47,118



47,391



(1) American Income 28,789



25,554



13 Direct to Consumer 18,450



19,060



(3) Total $ 295,586



$ 282,877



4

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





June 30,





2021

2020

% Chg. United American $ 12,082



$ 12,001



1 Family Heritage 19,165



13,564



41 Liberty National 6,214



4,089



52 American Income 4,666



3,688



27 Direct to Consumer 584



522



12 Total $ 42,711



$ 33,864



26





(1) Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter Agent Count

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended













June 30,





March 31,

June 30,





March 31,

2021

2020

% Chg.

2021

2021

2020

% Chg.

2021 American Income 10,478



8,393



25



9,918



10,406



8,597



21



10,329

Liberty National 2,700



2,395



13



2,734



2,700



2,379



13



2,727

Family Heritage 1,220



1,248



(2)



1,285



1,171



1,224



(4)



1,235







(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

% Chg. Net investment income $ 238,308



$ 231,568



3 Required interest:









Interest on net policy liabilities(1) (156,580)



(147,618)



6 Interest on debt (21,769)



(22,813)



(5) Total required interest (178,349)



(170,431)



5 Excess investment income $ 59,959



$ 61,137



(2) Per share $ 0.58



$ 0.57



2





(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 2.9%, while average invested assets increased 5.4%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 6.1%, while average net policy liabilities increased 5.1%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2021 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2021

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $ 21,101,780



93 % Policy loans 583,088



3

Other long-term investments(2) 698,188



3

Short-term investments 371,922



2

Total $ 22,754,978











(1) As of June 30, 2021, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $17.5 billion, net of $0 of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $534 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $511 million as of June 30, 2021.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of June 30, 2021 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2021

Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net Corporate bonds $ 14,236,900



$ 713,852



$ 14,950,752

Municipals 1,904,617



—



1,904,617

Government, agencies and GSEs 439,153



—



439,153

Collateralized debt obligations —



36,288



36,288

Other asset-backed securities 107,308



13,800



121,108

Total $ 16,687,978



$ 763,940



$ 17,451,918



Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at June 30, 2021 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

Fair Value June 30, 2021 $ 17,451,918



$ —



$ 3,649,862



$21,101,780





























At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 96% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.24% during the second quarter of 2021, compared with 5.38% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2021

2020 Amount $ 116,284



$ 351,034

Average annual effective yield 3.7 %

4.4 % Average rating A

A- Average life (in years) to:





Next call 29.2



16.1

Maturity 35.4



22.8



SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $123 million and an average share price of $101.05.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. During the second quarter, the Company issued $325 million of 4.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2061. Refer to recent SEC filings for further information. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company redeemed $300 million of 6.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2056. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs, if any, of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021:

Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $7.34 to $7.54 for the year ending December 31, 2021.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:

1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;

2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);

3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;

4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;

5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;

6) Changes in pricing competition;

7) Litigation results;

8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic);

9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;

10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;

11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;

12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;

13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and

14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

APPENDIX

GLOBE LIFE INC. GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Life premium $ 728,170



$ 670,822



$ 1,436,289



$ 1,320,452

Health premium 295,586



282,877



589,759



563,082

Other premium —



3



1



3

Total premium 1,023,756



953,702



2,026,049



1,883,537

Net investment income 238,308



231,568



474,128



460,559

Realized gains (losses) 8,659



(4,790)



36,811



(30,887)

Other income 388



404



683



729

Total revenue 1,271,111



1,180,884



2,537,671



2,313,938

















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits 498,471



459,845



1,016,102



881,515

Health policyholder benefits 188,854



183,496



376,683



362,207

Other policyholder benefits 7,286



7,475



14,545



15,063

Total policyholder benefits 694,611



650,816



1,407,330



1,258,785

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 148,021



146,160



301,014



289,997

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred

acquisition costs 82,312



76,140



161,978



155,077

Other operating expense 79,155



72,714



160,365



151,296

Interest expense 21,769



22,813



42,947



43,621

Total benefits and expenses 1,025,868



968,643



2,073,634



1,898,776

















Income before income taxes 245,243



212,241



464,037



415,162

Income tax benefit (expense) (45,625)



(39,193)



(85,902)



(76,574)

Net income $ 199,618



$ 173,048



$ 378,135



$ 338,588

















Total basic net income per common share $ 1.94



$ 1.63



$ 3.66



$ 3.17

















Total diluted net income per common share $ 1.92



$ 1.62



$ 3.62



$ 3.13



SOURCE Globe Life Inc.