GLOBIS USA Launches First Pre-MBA Course for Spring Term

Course Overview Duration : 3 months Schedule: 6 biweekly sessions starting April 16 (Sat) from 9am - 12pm (PST) Teaching Method: 100% live interactive sessions Special Guest Lecturers: Tracy Gopal , Founder & CEO of Third Arrow Strategies; and Phil Terry , Founder at Collaborative Gain and Co-Author of Customers Included Apply Here: https://glob.is/3qRRoiK

With a focus on the practical over the academic, GLOBIS courses are designed for both beginners and seasoned businesspeople to enhance their ability to analyze situations, solve problems, and make decisions. Over the course of twelve weeks, participants will enjoy interactive discussions, become familiar with key frameworks, and develop the fundamentals of management strategy. Case studies will align learners with the mentality that top and middle management face in diverse scenarios. All courses are taught by professionals with years of experience in their fields.

GLOBIS USA hosted two events in January to reach out to prospective learners for its spring term. The first was an MBA Online Information Session on January 25, during which participants learned about GLOBIS programs, application processes, and scholarship opportunities. The second, held on January 27 was a trial class, "Leading through Change," which introduced concepts from Organizational Behavior and Leadership. GLOBIS courses are currently offered in Tokyo, Singapore, and Bangkok. Additional courses for learners in North America offer a wider range of selection for those in different timezones.

To give prospective learners a taste of the MBA experience and showcase upcoming courses, GLOBIS holds free online trial sessions regularly. The next trial class will be Organizational Behavior and Leadership on February 9, followed by a kokorozashi seminar on February 19. In the kokorozashi seminar, GLOBIS MBA alumni residing in the United States will be featured as panelists. Those interested in joining these events can sign up here: https://glob.is/3FOjEXK

Stay up to date on future trial classes, events, and increased Pre-MBA course offerings by visiting the GLOBIS USA website: https://glob.is/3tOYned

GLOBIS USA

GLOBIS USA, Inc. was founded on April 1, 2021 and serves as a hub for Pre-MBA (basic management) courses, corporate training programs, and the GLOBIS Unlimited online learning platform. The San Francisco location is also positioned to help support portfolio companies of GLOBIS Capital Partners, widening their reach as global ventures. GLOBIS USA marks an important step forward in the GLOBIS vision to become the world's No.1 Business School in the Technovate Era.

About GLOBIS

Since its foundation in 1992, GLOBIS has fostered a vision to create and innovate societies by fostering management ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge. Today, the company is involved in a range of activities, from higher education and corporate training to venture capital. GLOBIS also operates the G1 Institute and the KIBOW Foundation, both non-profit organizations to promote creativity and innovation in society. The GLOBIS MBA and corporate training programs are offered both online and in person across Japan, Shanghai, Singapore, and Thailand. GLOBIS University is the proud home of Japan's No. 1 MBA and is rapidly growing to claim this title for all of Asia.

