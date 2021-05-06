Glooko Announces Digital Health Collaboration with Eli Lilly's Connected Insulin Pen Solutions in Global Markets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko Inc., a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and data management solutions for diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for people with diabetes that use Lilly's connected insulin pen solutions. The technology collaboration will ease insulin management for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers in markets outside the U.S., via integration of Lilly's Tempo Pen™ and Tempo Smart Button™ (currently in late-stage development) with Glooko's platform.

Glooko's platforms are compatible with over 95 percent of diabetes devices globally, and the Lilly collaboration expands upon the Company's device-agnostic model for remote patient monitoring and patient data management. This gives patients and their healthcare providers more freedom of choice for managing their care.

The Tempo Pen is an enhanced version of Lilly's current prefilled, disposable insulin pen to which the Tempo Smart Button (pending CE mark) attaches. Through this new agreement, the Tempo Smart Button will pair with Glooko's software to facilitate the integration of personalized healthcare data from the Tempo Pen, allowing it to be viewed and analyzed alongside other relevant data from other devices, fitness trackers and food logs. The integrated and actionable insights available in Glooko will improve the standard of diabetes care.

"Lilly is a valued partner for Glooko, and we are pleased to collaborate with them on this important digital health launch," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "Studies have shown that when smart insulin devices are synced with digital health tools, it improves outcomes for people living with diabetes. We are excited about continuing to expand the availability of our solution and look forward to helping more people manage their diabetes through our innovative products."

Lilly aims to receive CE mark for the Tempo Smart Button later in 2021 and will launch the Tempo Pen and Tempo Smart Button with Glooko's platform following this certification.

"We're pleased to work alongside Glooko on our commitment to improving diabetes outcomes by bringing together medicine and digital solutions for the global diabetes community," said Marie Schiller, Vice President of Product Development for Connected Care and Insulins at Lilly. "Insulin dose logging is often an incomplete piece of the diabetes management puzzle for people who use insulin pens and manually track their doses. By integrating data from the connected insulin pen solutions into globally-used compatible software, we aim to support improved decision-making for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers with accurate, real-time data collection."

Glooko is the global leader in diabetes patient data with over 32 billion data points. Adding Lilly's connected insulin pens in additional global markets will increase this data at Glooko, and benefit healthcare providers and clinical researchers around the world, via access to real world data and applying it to studies for improved therapeutics for patients with chronic conditions.

About Diabetes

An estimated 463 million adults worldwide1 have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases.2

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom .

About Glooko

Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and related conditions and their healthcare teams, enabling telehealth, clinical research, and improved collaboration. The company's software platforms, Glooko® and diasend®, empower the management of diabetes and other chronic conditions by collecting and unlocking the power of data from blood-glucose meters, CGMs, insulin pumps, connected insulin pens, blood pressure cuffs, nutrition apps, connected scales and activity trackers – bringing insights together in one place. Data is easily uploaded – remotely via app or in-clinic, securely shared, and visualized in actionable charts and graphs. This creates a solid foundation enabling collaboration and confident treatment decisions. The platforms are compatible with over 95% of global diabetes devices along with health monitoring devices, giving people with diabetes and other chronic conditions and their care teams the freedom of choice. Over 3 million users have benefitted from health data insights using Glooko's solutions, which are trusted by world leaders in diabetes and chronic care, and used in 28 countries across 21 languages. Learn more at glooko.com .

_________________

1 International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: International Diabetes Federation, 2019. Available at: http://diabetesatlas.org .

2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; 2020.

Contacts:

Media, North America

Tanya Rodante

Director of Communication, Glooko

[email protected]

+1415-608-5295

Media Europe

Anders Sonesson

General manager EMEA/APAC, Glooko

[email protected]

+46735458888

