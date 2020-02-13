Glooko Names Zach Henderson as Chief Commercial Officer and Komathi Stem as Chief Operating Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued global expansion, Glooko, the leader in diabetes digital health and data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Zach Henderson as Chief Commercial Officer and Komathi Stem as Chief Operating Officer. Henderson joins Glooko with extensive executive background at healthcare data and analytics companies leading a range of commercial functions, from alliance management and portfolio strategy to sales, marketing, and revenue generation. Stem comes to Glooko having served in a wide range of leadership roles in the life science industry with a focus on the use of real-world data and digital technologies to transform and accelerate clinical trials.

Zach Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer, Glooko Komathi Stem, Chief Operating Officer, Glooko

"We're pleased to have Komathi and Zach joining us now as we expand our offerings to help the global healthcare ecosystem better understand and manage diabetes and support health care providers managing their patient populations using our data, analytics, and clinical research solutions," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "The year ahead holds tremendous potential for Glooko and having the depth of business and leadership experience that Zach and Komathi bring will be a major advantage as we look forward to significantly increasing our positive impact in the diabetes community."

In his new role with Glooko, Henderson will have global responsibility for all commercial efforts, including the company's work with its key strategic partners and revenue generation initiatives.

"As the leader in diabetes data management, Glooko is integrated with more diabetes and health devices than any other platform in the world, creating an opportunity to provide extensive insights. We have a unique opportunity to improve the lives of those with diabetes by leveraging the global Glooko data platform to advance research and the treatment of patients," said Henderson. "I'm excited to be joining the Glooko team as it transitions to its next phase of growth."

Henderson comes to Glooko from LexisNexis Health Care and Elsevier, where he served as vice president of strategy, alliances and data sourcing and was responsible for the creation and development of a strategic alliance program of go-to-market and enablement partners, the negotiation of strategic partnership deals, and the integration of new business acquisitions. Prior to LexisNexis, he served in a range of senior commercial leadership roles at healthcare data and analytics companies, including Health Market Science and IMS Health (now IQVIA). Henderson earned an MBA from Villanova University.

In her new role as COO of Glooko, Stem will have global responsibility for Glooko product development, clinical research, and customer support.

In her previous role, Stem was founder and CEO of monARC Bionetworks, a health data collection and analytics company aimed at modernizing clinical research by empowering patients to share their real-world data generated from routine care and digital tools so it can be transformed into real-world evidence that accelerates research and improves care.

"Glooko's mission to empower people with diabetes to use their data to improve care and contribute real-world data to advance research is completely aligned with my passion to transform research and care using the growing body of real-world data," Stem said. "I'm pleased to be joining the Glooko team as we continue leading the way in turning integrated diabetes data into actionable insights for people with diabetes and their providers."

Prior to monARC Bionetworks, Stem has led the transformation of clinical trials via her leadership roles at Science 37, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Amgen and Eli Lilly. She holds a Master of Science degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Glooko

Glooko's universal diabetes software products provide insights to improve outcomes for people with diabetes and their care teams. The Glooko product suite contains the Glooko and diasend® diabetes management solutions, which integrate with many of the leading EHR systems used today. Both systems synchronize data from more than 190 diabetes devices and activity trackers, and they deliver integrated, timely and useful patient data, including glucose levels, blood pressure, weight, and food, insulin and medication intake. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, our solutions cover more than 2.2 million people with diabetes and are used in 9,000+ clinic locations in 24 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

