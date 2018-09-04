Gloria Bohan Awarded Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by ASTA

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloria Bohan, CEO and founder of Omega World Travel, in Fairfax, VA, was honored this past week by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) with the highly coveted 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award during the general session at ASTA's Global Convention in Washington, D.C. She has been a member of this prestigious organization since 1975.







The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), now rebranded as American Society of Travel Advisors, promotes excellence within the travel industry and its ASTA awards program was designed to recognize those individuals and organizations who make lasting contributions to the industry.







"Gloria Bohan is a dominant entrepreneur with a keen eye for market trends who just somehow seems to see a little bit further than others and executes a little faster," said Zane Kirby, ASTA president and CEO.







Bohan spoke of her award, stating, "I am very proud to have been acknowledged by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), which has accomplished so much over the years to promote and assist travel advisors, the traveling public and all levels of government. It has meant a great deal to me in my career to be a member of such a prestigious and accomplished organization."







With unwavering dedication to the travel industry Gloria has achieved many top accolades, including being recognized by Tour and Travel News as "One of the 25 Most Influential Leaders in the Travel Industry." Other achievements include being named one of the Top 500 Women in the United States by Working Woman Magazine and inclusion into the Enterprising Women's "Hall of Fame."







Gloria's passion for travel and experiencing the world merged with her innovative ideas to form a perfect union. In addition to establishing Omega World Travel, she also founded Cruise.com in 1998 which has grown to be one of the largest sellers of cruises in the world. TravTech, established by Ms. Bohan in 2001, is a travel software development company that offers a variety of web-based business and consumer travel tools and applications.







Committed to social issues, Gloria is a strong supporter or on the board of multiple organizations. Some of these include the South Florida Chapter of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), Junior Achievement and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).







About Gloria Bohan



A seasoned travel professional, Gloria brings over four decades of experience, expertise and knowledge to the travel industry. Since founding Omega World Travel in 1972, she has become one of the top female business owners in the United States. Some of Gloria's many business accolades are inclusion into the Enterprising Women "Hall of Fame," Tour and Travel News' "One of the 25 Most Influential Leaders in the Travel Industry," the American Society of Travel Agents "Travel Agent of the Year" and Office Depot's "Businesswoman of the Year." Gloria Bohan is the godmother of two ships, Windstar's Star Legend and Riviera Cruises' river ship, the MS Robert Burns. Gloria is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, where she has served as a trustee and holds an honorary doctorate.







About Omega World Travel



Omega World Travel is a woman-owned, diversity supplier, and the fourth largest travel management company in the U.S. Headquartered in Fairfax, Va., Omega World Travel services corporate, government, meeting, and leisure clients throughout the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises on the Internet, and TravTech, a software development company. For additional information about Omega World Travel please visit: OmegaTravel.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Omega World Travel

Related Links

https://www.omegatravel.com/

