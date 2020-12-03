Gloriae Dei Cantores' Musical Advent Calendar is Available for Listening All the Way to Christmas!

ORLEANS, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloriae Dei Cantores' Musical Advent Calendar shares the gift of music every day of Advent.

Click here and fill your spirit with peace, beauty and music for each day of Advent.

Beloved Music for the Holidays!

Visit us at gdcrecordings.com every day of Advent to follow the Musical Advent Calendar!

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas? Find peace, recollection and beauty as you quiet your thoughts and listen to Keeping Christmas to enjoy a traditional "Service of Readings and Carols" in the comfort of your own home. Intertwined with the tranquil and beautiful choral music of Gloriae Dei Cantores are readings reverently retelling the story of Christ's birth. Sing along to beloved carols and anthems such as "O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Angels we have heard on High, The First Nowell and more…" You'll also hear the "Missa ad Praesepe or Mass of the Cradle," originally written for Westminster Cathedral in London. The recording runs about 70 minutes.

Order at gdcrecordings.com and include a complimentary Christmas card when sending as a gift to a friend or loved one. Worldwide shipping available.

Listen or download digitally here and listen with your family throughout Advent or on Christmas Eve!

May Grace and Peace be Yours this Christmas!

