Glory Star's Flagship Variety Program "Star Makeover" Ranked in Top 10 Ratings for Late Night Shows in China

BEIJING, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that its flagship variety program "Star Makeover" (the "Show") has continuously ranked in the top 10 for late night shows in China for 10 consecutive weeks since the Show's premiere on May 5, 2021. Since premiering, the Show's ratings have skyrocketed and the Show has also continued to maintain top ratings for mainstream TV programs in China.

"Star Makeover" is a fashion makeover reality game show developed by the Company and features fashion celebrities, famous stylists, key opinion leaders ("KOLs"), and many other well-known guests. The Show originally premiered on May 5, 2021, on Anhui TV as well as on major Internet media platforms, such as iQIYI, Tencent Video, Bilibili, Douyin, and Kuaishou. Each episode of the Show pits two fashion makeover teams against each other in a total makeover contest to find out which makeover best fulfilled the makeover participant's desires. Each fashion makeover team consists of fashion celebrities, fashion consultants, stylists, and image consultants.

Bing Zhang, CEO of Glory Star, commented, "Our initial success with 'Star Makeover' validates the originality and ingenuity of our content programming. In recognizing the Show's entertainment value and attractive viewer base, advertisers are reaching out to us for advertisement options that will target their desired demographics through the Show. Going forward, we plan to leverage our proprietary content production capabilities to launch more original programming and to attract more advertisers."

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking states include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop its online retail and SaaS industry value chains, expand its business relationship with existing clients and continue its business growth trajectory. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

