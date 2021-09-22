GLOSSLAB, The Hygiene-First, Membership Based Nail Studio Operator Teams Up With Federal Realty To Expand Locations

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator, has announced its partnership with Federal Realty to open new GLOSSLAB locations in Miami, FL, Bethesda, MD, Darien, CT and Hoboken, NJ.

These openings will join existing studios in Manhattan (Tribeca, West Village, and Flatiron) along with soon-to-open locations in NYC on the Upper East Side and Noho, and Westport, Connecticut.

"We are thrilled to partner with Federal Realty and their amazing properties to bring GLOSSLAB to these vibrant communities," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB.

GLOSSLAB has become the must-go destination for top names including Jennifer Garner, Minka Kelly, Neil Patrick Harris, Matt James, and The Chainsmokers.

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass created GLOSSLAB when she saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund, when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. After the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York.

GLOSSLAB quickly grew in popularity, and currently has thousands of members. The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based studio also features technology enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, and contactless check-in and check-out. GLOSSLAB patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched three proprietary nail kits: a GLOSSLAB nail tool kit, a GLOSSLAB gel eraser kit and a GLOSSLAB manicure rescue kit ranging in price from $25-$35. Launching early 2022, GLOSSLAB will launch a slew of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, hand creams and foot creams to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

For more information on Rachel and GLOSSLAB, please visit www.glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @GLOSSLAB.

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

ABOUT FEDERAL REALTY:

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

