GLOSSLAB, The Hygiene-First, Membership Based Nail Studio Operator To Open First Miami Location In Coconut Grove

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator, has announced its first Miami location at Federal Realty's CocoWalk in Coconut Grove, FL. CocoWalk is also home to Bluemercury, Salt & Straw, Sweetgreen, and Planta Queen - to name a few. Lyle Stern and Robin Weiner of Koniver Stern are representing GLOSSLAB on its expansion throughout South Florida.

This will mark GLOSSLAB's 9th location with other studios in Manhattan (Tribeca, West Village, Flatiron, two locations on the Upper East Side and Noho), Connecticut (Westport) and Maryland (Bethesda).

In connection with GLOSSLAB's expansion, hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, along with his partner in GROOT Hospitality, Live Nation, have joined the GLOSSLAB investor team. Also noteworthy is that Keke Palmer is now a GLOSSLAB backer alongside existing GLOSSLAB partners, The Chainsmokers.

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass created GLOSSLAB when she saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund, when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. After the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York.

GLOSSLAB quickly grew in popularity, and currently has thousands of members. The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based studio also features technology enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, and contactless check-in and check-out. GLOSSLAB patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched three proprietary nail kits: a GLOSSLAB nail tool kit, a GLOSSLAB gel eraser kit and a GLOSSLAB manicure rescue kit ranging in price from $25-$35. Launching early 2022, GLOSSLAB will launch a slew of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, hand creams and foot creams to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

For more information on Rachel and GLOSSLAB, please visit www.glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @GLOSSLAB.

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

SOURCE Glosslab

Related Links

http://www.glosslab.com

