GLOSSLAB, The Hygiene-First, Waterless And Membership Based NYC Manicure Studio Operator Taps Big Name Influencers And Investors To Raise Over $3M For Omnichannel Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership-based NYC nail studio operator, has raised over $3M in growth financing from an impressive list of high profile investors, and plans to open new locations across Manhattan including the Upper East Side, NoHo and Tribeca to go along with existing Flatiron and West Village locations.

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. In 2018, after the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York at 27 West 20th Street. The nail concept quickly grew in popularity, and GLOSSLAB currently has 1,000+ members. The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based salon also features technology-enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment and contactless check-in and check-out. Glosslab patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched three proprietary nail kits in Spring 2020. Currently, the brand offers: a GLOSSLAB nail tool kit, a GLOSSLAB gel eraser kit and a GLOSSLAB manicure rescue kit ranging in price from $25-$35.

Next year, GLOSSLAB will launch a slew of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, hand creams and foot creams to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

GLOSSLAB is backed by Andy Stenzler, Co-founder of Rumble Boxing, Sean Rad, Co-founder of Tinder, Co-founder of FuckJerry Elliot Tebele and his FuckJerry partner and creator of What do you Meme? Ben Kaplan, and serial start-up investor M.J. Bas (Revolut, Elysium Health, Mural).

For more information on Rachel and GLOSSLAB, please visit www.glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @glosslabnails .

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB in 2018 with a mission to modernize the nail salon experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future-forward salon features technology-enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long-lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

