Glove Box Market to grow by USD 133.92 mn | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising application of glove boxes and the rising number of clinical trials will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the risk related to glove boxes will challenge the market growth.

Company Profiles

The glove box market report includes information on sustainability, product launches, the and prospects of leading vendors, including Antylia Scientific, Coy Laboratory Products Inc., Germfree Laboratories Inc., Glove Box Technology Ltd., JACOMEX SAS, GS GLOVEBOX Systemtechnik GmbH, Inert Corp., LC Technology Solutions Inc., M. BRAUN INERTGAS-SYSTEME GMBH, and VILITEK LLC. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Antylia Scientific - The company offers glove box products such as Cole-Parmer Glove Boxes, Scienceware Portable Glove Boxes, and Plas-Labs La Petite Glove Boxes.

The company offers glove box products such as Cole-Parmer Glove Boxes, Scienceware Portable Glove Boxes, and Plas-Labs La Petite Glove Boxes. Coy Laboratory Products Inc. - The company offers glove box products such as Basic Glove Boxes and Humidity Control Glove Boxes.

The company offers glove box products such as Basic Glove Boxes and Humidity Control Glove Boxes. Germfree Laboratories Inc. - The company offers glove box products such as PGB-III, SGB III, SEA GLOVEBOX.

The company offers glove box products such as PGB-III, SGB III, SEA GLOVEBOX. Glove Box Technology Ltd. - The company offers glove box products such as Academic Glove Boxes, ClearView Rigid Glove Boxes, Optimum Glove Box, and ClearView Flexible Glove Boxes.

The company offers glove box products such as Academic Glove Boxes, ClearView Rigid Glove Boxes, Optimum Glove Box, and ClearView Flexible Glove Boxes. GS GLOVEBOX Systemtechnik GmbH - The company offers glove box products such as GS Plastic Glove Boxes and GS Core Technolgy Glove Boxes.

Learn about additional vendors operating in the glove box market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses several factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for the analysis of this market are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into the isolation glove box and filtered containment glove box segments. The isolation glove box segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for isolation gloves boxes, owing to their application in cleanrooms and laboratories for manufacturing and testing pharmaceuticals, biologicals, chemicals, and microelectronics, will drive the growth of this segment. The growth will be further supported by the demand for inert gas glove box systems (by researchers) to provide a clean, low-moisture, and low-oxygen environment for working with moisture-sensitive materials or reactive chemicals.

By geography, the market has been classified into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Banking Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbial Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glove Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 133.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Antylia Scientific, Coy Laboratory Products Inc., Germfree Laboratories Inc., Glove Box Technology Ltd., GS GLOVEBOX Systemtechnik GmbH, Inert Corp., JACOMEX SAS, LC Technology Solutions Inc., M. BRAUN INERTGAS-SYSTEME GMBH, and VILITEK LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio