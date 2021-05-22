Glove House Counselors And Therapists Win Teamster Representation

ROCHESTER and ELMIRA, N.Y., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 118 is pleased to announce that all Residential Counselors and Recreational Therapists working at Glove House facilities in Bath and Elmira, NY voted overwhelmingly to be represented by Teamsters Local 118.

Glove House operates numerous facilities providing youth and family support services throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Region. The initial bargaining unit will consist of about 25 employees working in the Southern Tier Region.

"This is a great victory for the hardworking caretakers at Glove House. The company engaged in an aggressive effort to fight off our attempts to organize this group. Despite the anti-union tactics, they stood united throughout the lengthy process," said Local 118 Business Agent John Morgan.

Local 118 represents approximately 5,100 Members throughout the greater Rochester, Elmira and Genesee Valley region.

