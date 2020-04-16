Glove Specialist Eagle Protect Advises Individuals & Companies Using Gloves in Prevention of COVID-19 Transmission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist global glove supply company, Eagle Protect, known for its advanced technical approach to food safety and glove research in the prevention of glove related cross-contamination, advises that glove management must be considered by food companies to prevent viral and bacterial transmission.

Until now little importance has been placed on glove management - correct glove type, selection and use, including dispensing, glove change frequency and disposal. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for excellent hand hygiene and improved food handling procedures - this includes using quality gloves to provide durability and the necessary barrier protection against pathogen contamination .

The most commonly used gloves for food handling, vinyl gloves, have been described by leading health experts as "infection control nightmares ". Vinyl gloves are more prone to cross-contamination events than others due to inherent poor fit, high puncture frequency and permeation , and surface physico-chemical characteristics . Accumulating scientific evidence implicates vinyl (PVC) disposable gloves as responsible for the majority of glove related cross-contamination events in food handling, when compared to nitrile gloves.

Steve Ardagh, CEO of Eagle Protect, commented, "Gloves are usually viewed generically as just "gloves". In fact they are a critical Zone One food safety item. Food safety systems are ineffective with one weak link in the chain, and in many cases this is disposable gloves. Evidence is now irrefutable - viruses and other pathogens can pass through some gloves quickly and easily because of flaws in their structure. Currently the demand for protective gloves and clothing far exceeds supply, so companies must buy what they can, however when supply levels return, food operators must make intelligent gloves choices."

The CDC has noted poor compliance with hand hygiene programs in healthcare and food industries. With no paid sick leave in many US businesses, employees come to work sick, posing a risk of infecting others.

The pandemic is forcing companies to incorporate additional health and safety procedures into business plans and food safety programs, into which disposable glove type, quality and management must be included. Procurement usually fails to consider glove durability factors when considering overall glove costs, and the economic, health and food safety consequences of purchasing cheap vinyl gloves can be a significant business risk, and more importantly a potential risk to public health.

