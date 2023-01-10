Gloves market to grow by 6.9% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increase in rubber production will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Gloves market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gloves Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Superior Glove Works Ltd., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, and Unigloves UK Ltd. among others

: 15+, Including Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Superior Glove Works Ltd., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, and Unigloves UK Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (disposable gloves and reusable gloves), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the gloves market, request a sample report

The gloves market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the gloves market was valued at USD 23,976.63 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,743.77 million. The gloves market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,208.99 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% according to Technavio.

Gloves market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global gloves market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Adenna LLC: The company offers gloves such as ProWorks and Empower.

The company offers gloves such as ProWorks and Empower. AMMEX Corp: The company offers gloves such as Nitrile, Latex and Poly gloves.

The company offers gloves such as Nitrile, Latex and Poly gloves. Ansell Ltd: The company offers gloves under the brands TouchNTuff and BioClean.

Global gloves market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Increase in rubber production

Greater industrial production

Extreme weather conditions

Key challenges –

Use of chemicals in glove production

Volatile raw material prices

Environmental concerns

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this gloves market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gloves market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gloves market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gloves market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gloves market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Face Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The face cream market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,635.53 million. The increased availability of specialized face creams is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams may impede the market growth.

Female Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The female sex toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,787.22 million. The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns are notably driving the female sex toys market growth, although factors such as the lack of advertising opportunities for sex toys may impede the market growth.

Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14208.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Adenna LLC, AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Superior Glove Works Ltd., Supermax Corp. Berhad, Top Glove Corp. Bhd, and Unigloves UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gloves market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gloves market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Disposable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Disposable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Disposable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Disposable gloves - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Disposable gloves - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Reusable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Reusable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reusable gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Reusable gloves - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reusable gloves - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Adenna LLC

Exhibit 113: Adenna LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Adenna LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Adenna LLC - Key offerings

12.5 AMMEX Corp.

Exhibit 116: AMMEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: AMMEX Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AMMEX Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 124: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 125: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 132: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Exhibit 137: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Segment focus

12.11 MCR Safety

Exhibit 141: MCR Safety - Overview



Exhibit 142: MCR Safety - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MCR Safety - Key offerings

12.12 MSA Safety Inc.

Exhibit 144: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 148: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Semperit AG Holding

Exhibit 153: Semperit AG Holding - Overview



Exhibit 154: Semperit AG Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Semperit AG Holding - Key news



Exhibit 156: Semperit AG Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Semperit AG Holding - Segment focus

12.15 Superior Glove Works Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Superior Glove Works Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Superior Glove Works Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Superior Glove Works Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Exhibit 161: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 162: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Segment focus

12.17 Unigloves UK Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Unigloves UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Unigloves UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Unigloves UK Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio