Glow And Match Group Partner To Provide Employees With Fertility Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow, a data-driven women's health and fertility company, today announced a partnership that provides U.S. Match Group employees with benefits for fertility preservation, or egg freezing. Match Group is a leading provider of dating products, and operates a number of brands including Match, Tinder and OkCupid. In addition to access to the country's top fertility clinics, the benefit will provide Match Group employees with personalized fertility coaching and favorable pricing on treatment and medication.

Egg freezing is a three-step, outpatient process that provides individuals flexibility in the timing associated with starting or expanding their family. A woman's egg quality and quantity decrease with age, making it more difficult to get pregnant naturally as she gets older. By age 30, a woman only has approximately 30 percent of eggs present, and by age 40, this number drops to four percent. Egg freezing is an attractive option for individuals who want to extend their childbearing years and expand their reproductive options.

"There has been a marked increase in egg freezing in recent years, as more people wait to start their families because of a career, the desire to find the right partner or the pursuit of other life interests," said Mike Huang, co-founder and CEO of Glow. "Fortunately, technology has evolved so that -- even while Mother Nature may not be as forgiving – women have more options as it relates to the timing by which they choose to start a family. We're excited to be able to provide a benefit to employees of the Match Group who may be interested in taking this important step in preserving their fertility."

"At Match Group, we're committed to creating a culture that supports our employees and their ability to have a family if and when they choose," said Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group. "Egg freezing benefits empower women with more choices and flexibility in making those decisions and we're thrilled to now offer them at Match Group."

In most cases, egg freezing is not covered under insurance plans since it is not considered 'medically necessary.' The cost of this procedure can range from $9,000 - $13,000 and the price can increase quickly when medication and the cost to store frozen eggs are factored into the total. Egg freezing technology has improved dramatically and the number of individuals freezing their eggs continues to rise. However, only 5% of large employers (500 employees or more) offer any egg freezing benefits, and an even fewer number of small employers (10 - 499 employees) offer these benefits at all. Glow offers flexible options to companies of all sizes in an effort to help provide these important fertility benefits to as many people as possible.

Glow is the largest mobile community for women's health in the world. Glow offers support and resources for individuals at different stages of their family planning journey, including individualized fertility coaching, clinic identification and community support. The Match Group partnership will leverage Glow's fertility coaching, clinic identification and egg freezing benefit. To learn more about Glow Fertility Benefits, please visit: https://gfp.glowing.com/glow-fertility-benefits?utm_source=gfp_mkt

About Glow:

Glow was founded in 2013 by a team of technology veterans, including Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal & Chairman of Yelp. Glow is a data science company redefining healthcare and fertility resources, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Glow has 15 million users on its app platform, has helped more than 950,000 women get pregnant, and has provided a support community that has helped millions of women learn more about their bodies and themselves. More information about Glow is available at: www.glowing.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of dating products. We operate a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid, OurTime, Meetic, and Pairs, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. We currently offer our dating products in 42 languages across more than 190 countries.

