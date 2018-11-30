Glowstone Reinvents the Flashlight, Bringing It Light Years Ahead

LONDON, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Glowstone announces the launch of the Glowstone Flashlight, a tiny, ultrabright and durable flashlight. Glowstone has reinvented the everyday flashlight to be more compact, versatile and functional to be used for everything from professional photography kit to essential camping equipment and powerful tool for workmen or hobbyists.

Unlike other flashlights, Glowstone Flashlight has 32 hours battery life, is ATEX rated making it waterproof to 30 metres, heatproof, shockproof and gasproof and, it's smaller than a credit card. It works with various attachments and mounts including a nano-suction pad to fix the flashlight to almost any flat surface, clip to fix it to a belt, head or arm strap, attachment for a GoPro or secure it to your bike. Even its handle transforms into a tripod, clamp or inspection lamp.

Key features

Brightness: 900 lumens at its brightest

8 modes including: SOS mode, strobe mode and even charge level

Wireless charging : saving money, time and the environment

Waterproof: can be submerged to 30 meters of water

ATEX rated : tough silicone case & design make it heatproof, shockproof & gasproof

Small & Light: 75 grams, 2" wide and 0.5" thick

Nano-suction surface: can attach to most surfaces allowing hands-free use

can attach to most surfaces allowing hands-free use Versatile attachments - you can stick it, clip it, stand it, clamp it or mount it to your GoPro, helmet, bicycle or to yourself

Thomas Gostelow, Inventor and CEO of Glowstone says: "Glowstone is all about using technology and creativity to optimise everyday products. We all have flashlights at home, but often they aren't bright enough, they quickly run out of battery and are clunky to carry. This technology is game changing, I believe that this is the end of the traditional flashlight."

With two weeks remaining of the campaign, Glowstone is over 300% funded, smashing the funding goal in just three days. Packages start at £20/$25 and backers will receive their units from March.

Editor's notes:

About Glowstone:

Founded in 2017, Glowstone's mission is to optimise life for everyone. Using the latest advances in smart and connected technology, Glowstone products add extra functionality to everyday products to make life more convenient.

