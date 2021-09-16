GLOZAL - Creator of the First NFT Music Player Player™ Announces New Additions to Board of Advisors

"We're very proud to announce our GLOZAL Board of Advisors members – Julio Bagué, Joey Mercado, Celina Rollon and David Claassen. All four have had many years of senior level industry experience, and they all bring a unique perspective and approach to the future of the music industry. Having them join our organization is invaluable and will help shape our long-term success," says GLOZAL EVP of Artist Relations, Cesar A. Ochoa.

GLOZAL's business model drew in the team of advisors. The company's "Artist-focused and Fan-driven" approach to the NFT space truly empowers artists and creates a new level of engagement with their fans, while its technology enables GLOZAL to mint and distribute environmentally friendly music NFTs, ultimately resulting in a drastic reduction of energy consumption and essentially eliminating gas fees.

About the GLOZAL Advisors:

Julio Bagu é – Multi Latin Grammy award winning producer and music executive. Julio is currently Vice President of US Latin East Coast and Puerto Rico for peermusic, an independent, multi-national music publishing firm. He has received multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Award nominations, and has won for his work on Jon Secada's recording To Beny Moré with Love as well as Luis Enrique + C4 Trio's album Tiempo Al Tiempo. Julio is also known for signing, developing and promoting Latin music artists internationally in his role with peermusic over the last two decades. He has worked with a range of artists such as Prince Royce, Chayenne, Chocqibtown, Black Violin, Victor Manuelle, Alcover, Jorge Luis Chacin, De La Ghetto, and Sofia Reyes among many others. Additionally, Julio currently serves on the advisory boards for University of Miami's Frost School of Music, The CINTAS Foundation, The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame and Martha/Mary Concert Series.

Joey Mercado – Global Latin Music Executive, Music Rights & Royalties Consultant based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Until June 2021, Joey was Executive Director of Latin Music at BMI, where he worked for over 25 years in the Creative and Licensing departments. He was responsible for recruiting new songwriters and publishers, assisting writers and publishers with administration needs, and serving as a liaison between the Latin music community and music industry at large. Throughout his career, Joey has signed and worked closely with some of the top songwriters/producers/artists in Latin music, including Ozuna, Ivy Queen, Residente, Elvis Crespo, Rauw Alejandro, CNCO, PJ Sin Suela, iLe, Young Martino, Cultura Profética, DJ Blass, La Mala Rodriguez, Rawayana, Brytiago and Haze, among many others.

Joey has served 2 terms as Governor on the Board of Directors for the Recording Academy in Florida (Grammy), and was listed in Billboard's Latin Power Player list two years in a row, 2019 and 2020.

Celina Rollon – With 25 years music industry experience, Celina is a former Marketing Manager for Sony Music Entertainment. She has masterminded marketing campaigns for Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, John Legend and Taio Cruz, and spearheaded tour logistics on global tours for Ashnikko, FKJ, Bishop Briggs, Paloma Faith and The X Factor.

Celina currently manages the careers of multi hyphenate Angel Haze, singer-songwriter Ben Wylen and provides global tour management for Ashnikko.

David Claassen – Music Industry veteran and avid supporter of Independent Music and Film for over 21 years. He's been involved in multiple creative projects in the Entertainment space centered around Tech and Entertainment, and serves as a Board Advisor to The Atlanta Music Project and is a Grammy Voter and Advisor.

Dave is currently the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Atlanta based Gasoline Films. Previously, he was a Director, Writer/Publisher Relations for BMI in the Atlanta office, where he worked since 2008. In his position with BMI, he was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with BMI songwriters and music publishers in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast region, and also helped produce BMI's efforts at SXSW, Lollapalooza, CMJ, ACL Fest, Shaky Knees Fest, Bonnaroo, Florida Music Festival, ACL Fest, and more. Dave has served an important role in such BMI flagship events such as the BMI Hip Hop & R&B Awards, as well as curating and participating in the many showcases, panels and events nationwide.

About GLOZAL – Founded in 2021, GLOZAL Inc. is a music technology company developing an "artist focused, and fan driven" NFT Music platform, as well as the world's first NFT Music Player™, offering artists and fans the ability to buy, sell, trade and discover exclusive digital music assets on their encrypted network using cryptocurrencies. Learn more at: https://glozal.com/

