GLP Continues to Lead the Development of Environmentally-Friendly Properties
01:09 ET
- GLP achieves LEED Gold for five additional developments in China and Japan
- GLP has more than 100 buildings globally that are LEED or LEED-equivalent
SHANGHAI and TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP, the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions, announced today that five additional development projects totaling 518,000 sqm (5.6 million sq ft) in China and Japan have obtained Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ("LEED") Gold certifications from the US Green Building Council. LEED is the world's most widely recognized and used standard for measuring the performance of green buildings.
Ming Mei, Co-Founder and CEO of GLP, said: "GLP continues to lead the development and management of sustainable modern logistics facilities, while accommodating customers' needs to introduce technology such as automation and robotics equipment that enhance operational efficiency."
In China, GLP China has achieved LEED Gold for GLP Park Suzhou in Eastern China. The 83,000 sqm (893,000 sq ft) property is leased by a leading global sports company. This is GLP China's second LEED Gold certification, following the BMW China R&D Center in Beijing, Northern China which was completed earlier this year. Both of these properties were build-to-suit developments.
In Japan, GLP has achieved further LEED Gold certifications for four developments in Greater Tokyo and Osaka:
- GLP Nagareyama I (133,000 sqm)
- GLP Nagareyama II (96,000 sqm)
- GLP Nagareyama III (89,000 sqm) (pre-certification)
- GLP Hirakata III (117,000 sqm) (pre-certification)
GLP Nagareyama is a first-of-its kind fully integrated supply chain facility in Japan where customers can conduct production-related activities at the same location as storage and distribution. Customer demand for this signature development is very strong: GLP Nagareyama is almost fully leased, with Japanese e-commerce leader Rakuten leasing 100% of GLP Nagareyama II.
GLP is a leader in building environmentally-friendly logistics facilities globally, with more than 100 buildings across Brazil, China, Europe, Japan, and the US achieving green building certifications including LEED, BREEAM, and CASBEE. GLP facilities typically feature solar panels, LED lighting, and thermal insulation materials that optimize efficiency for customers.
GLP is one of the largest rooftop solar power providers in Japan and has partnered with Brookfield in China to develop the country's largest rooftop solar platform.
About GLP (www.glprop.com)
GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions, with US$60 billion in assets under management across its real estate and private equity segments. The Company's real estate fund platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning 67 million square meters (720 million square feet).
Media Contact:
Ambika Goel, CFA
SVP, Capital Markets
Tel: +65 6643 6372
Email: agoel@glprop.com
|
This press release is not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. The information in this press release may not contain, and you may not rely on this press release as providing, all material information concerning the condition (financial or other), earnings, business affairs, business prospects, properties or results of operations of GLP or its subsidiaries. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of GLP or its officers with respect to various matters. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "intends," "foresees," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes, and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. GLP does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that GLP's assumptions are correct.
SOURCE GLP
Share this article