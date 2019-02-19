GLP US Launches New Website

New design creates easier, faster, smarter navigation

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP US, a leading provider of modern logistics facilities focused on acquiring, developing and operating properties, today announced the launch of its new website. The site creates an engaging experience for visitors, boasting enhanced content, a more contemporary design and improved functionality. The genesis of the GLP US website – easier, faster, smarter – aligns with how the Company thinks and operates, which makes GLP the preferred logistics facility provider and partner.

"The new website seamlessly captures valuable information about who we are how we conduct our business. It also showcases convenient features like a map that highlights our strong presence in 36 US markets and contact information right at the user's fingertips," said Steve Schutte, president of GLP US and global chief operating officer. "Our goal is to continue to expand our US platform, drawing on our national and global expertise and resources to create value and a shared success for our clients."

GLP entered the US market in 2015 and became the country's second largest logistics property owner and operator within a year of market entry. The Company drives value and provides innovative solutions for its more than 3,000 trusted customers. Last year, GLP US executed more than 1,100 lease transactions, covering 40 million square feet and closed 2018 with its highest occupancy level of 96 percent.

About GLP (www.glprop.com)

GLP is the leading global provider of modern logistics facilities and technology-led solutions, with US$64 billion in assets under management across its real estate and private equity segments. The Company's real estate fund platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning 73 million square meters (785 million square feet).

About GLP US (www.glp-us.com)

GLP US is a leading provider of modern logistics facilities focused on acquiring, developing and operating properties to drive value for its more than 3,000 customers. The Company manages US$16 billion in funds and is trusted by the world's most dynamic companies to meet their e-commerce and logistics needs and deliver innovative business solutions. GLP US established its presence in 2015 and is located in 36 markets. The Company consists of 185 million square feet with nearly 1,400 properties.

Media Contact:

Lesley Cheers

VP, Corporate Communications

Tel: 312 940 5404

Email: lcheers@glprop.com

