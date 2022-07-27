GLS US Expands its LTL Services to Colorado

The Western Regional Shipping Company Will Now Offer LTL Services in Colorado, Complementing its Successful Colorado Parcel Expansion Last Year.

AURORA, Colo., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that offers parcel and freight delivery services to nine states across the West, announced that it will be expanding its less than truckload (LTL) freight services to the Colorado market. The move will allow Colorado's population of over 5 million consumers to access the company's modern approach to regional next-day LTL services.