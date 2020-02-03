Glucose Health, Inc. 2019 Annual Report - Revenue Growth 47%

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) confirms the following selected financial data for the 2019 fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, posted today at OTCMarkets.com.

1)Fiscal 2019 Revenue of $291,213 compared with $197,500 for Fiscal 2018; a 47% year-over-year increase.

2)GLUCODOWN® sales at Walmart up 28% year-over-year, 2019 vs. 2018.

3)GLUCODOWN® sales at Amazon up 224% year-over-year, 2019 vs. 2018.

4)Total Debts & Liabilities of $380,652 at December 31, 2019, vs. $559,995 at December 31, 2018; a 32% reduction.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated, "Glucose Health, Inc. has five strategic goals for fiscal 2020:

1) Amazon Growth. Amazon is the fasting growing distribution channel and key to achieving GLUCODOWN® sales revenue targets in 2020.

2) More Pharmacy Retailer Partnerships. We are in active pursuit of shelf space at national pharmacy retailers to further increase distribution of GLUCODOWN®.

3) Direct Response Sales. Establish a direct response sales channel with toll-free number plus expanded TV advertising on Hallmark, Game Show Network National Geographic and new for 2020, Fox News Channel

4) Additional Line Extensions. Introduce differentiated container sizes for all four flavors of GLUCODOWN® tailored to individual distribution channels; smaller containers for budget retailers; larger containers for full-service pharmacy retailers.

5) Increase Profit Margins by 50%. Increase profit margin by 50% through improved production methods and cost-control and selected retailer product price increases."

GLUCODOWN® offers consumers an unbeatable combination of benefits in the adult nutrition/diabetes care retail category:

1. Nutrition: GLUCODOWN® contains a unique form of soluble fiber which, 77 clinical studies1 indicate, can be associated with beneficial impacts on blood glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health.

2. Holistic: GLUCODOWN® contains Banaba leaf; a plant native to India, where in Ayurvedic medicine, it is deemed a holistic blood sugar remedy. The insulin-like effect has been suggested in scientific research, to be related to corosolic acid, a substance naturally present in Banaba leaf.2

3. Value: GLUCODOWN® Diabetic Friendly Tea Mix combines $49.07 of premium vitamins, minerals, plant extracts and soluble fiber, sold individually by other manufacturers, together in one unique product for the first time – thereby offering consumers unparalleled value-for-money.3

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® is a delicious iced tea beverage specifically formulated for the adult nutrition/diabetic supplies retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.4 GLUCODOWN® is a unique and compelling healthy drink choice and is the first iced tea mix enriched with soluble fiber. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

References:

1,2For citations see www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

3$49.07 = (Amazon Survey 2018-11-15)

4National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2019; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

(479) 802-3827

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.