Glucose Health, Inc. 3Rd Quarter 2020 Preliminary Results Indicate 80% Revenue Increase

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) today advised that preliminary sales figures indicate an 80% revenue increase for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2020, vs the prior quarterly period, ending September 30, 2019. This better-than-expected 80% revenue increase was driven by strong Walmart sales, but in particular, driven by unexpectedly robust sales at Amazon, despite the inventory challenges experienced during the 3rd quarter. For most of the 3rd quarter, two of the four flavors of GLUCODOWN® were in sold-out status at Amazon. Nevertheless, sales of the in-stock GLUCODOWN® flavors at Amazon still generated a triple-digit revenue increase for the 3rd quarter of 2020 vs. the 3rd quarter of 2019. Complete financial statements for Q3 2020 are expected to be posted at OTCMarkets.com on November 16, 2020.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

1National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

[email protected]

(479) 802-3827

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.