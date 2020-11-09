Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal 2020 3rd Quarter Revenue Increases 91% Beating Preliminary Estimate By 11%

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) revenue for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2020 increased 91% vs. the comparative 2019 period. Previously, on October 1, 2020, a preliminary sales tally at the close of the third quarter suggested an 80% revenue increase. Today, with all invoices for the third quarter now tabulated and financial statements posted at OTCMarkets.com, Glucose Health, Inc. is pleased to update its preliminary 80% revenue increase to a final 91% revenue increase for the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Glucose Health, Inc.'s 91% revenue increase in fiscal 2020 vs. 2019 comparative period was driven by three factors: strong Walmart sales; new revenues generated from product deliveries of GLUCODOWN® to CVS; and unexpectedly robust sales at Amazon, despite inventory challenges. For most of the 3rd quarter of 2020, two of the four flavors of GLUCODOWN® were in sold-out status at Amazon. Nevertheless, sales of the two remaining in-stock GLUCODOWN® flavors at Amazon more than outpaced third quarter 2019 Amazon sales.

Next week, Glucose Health, Inc. will provide additional important updates to shareholders relating to its third quarter report. These updates will highlight the Company's improving gross profit, evident in the third quarter financial statements posted today, plus the exciting progress being achieved by the Company in its development of GLUCODOWN® products targeting the fast growing "enhanced water" beverage category. According to Fortune Business Insights™, the enhanced water beverage category will grow to $18 billion in total annual revenues by 2025.2

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® is formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

1 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

2 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/14/2033658/0/en/Functional-Water-Market-Size-to-Worth-USD-18-24-Billion-by-2025-Advancements-in-Packaging-Technology-to-Augment-Growth-Says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

