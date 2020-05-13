Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Record Sales Of GLUCODOWN® And New Advertising Campaign On Dish & Direct TV

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® branded diabetic nutritional beverages – today reported April 2020 revenues were the best single month sales performance in the Company's history. For the period April 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, sales at Amazon and Walmart, were $42,074.05. This sales velocity preliminarily indicates that $500,000 in potential annual revenue, from Walmart and Amazon sales of GLUCODOWN®, is achievable. These record revenues were generated despite GLUCODOWN® supply on Walmart superstore shelves dropping below target for the entire month, in part because of challenges receiving, delivering and restocking, due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Company also announced GLUCODOWN® advertising is expanding to satellite TV, for the first time, beginning this month. Expansion to DISH and DIRECT TV means the GLUCODOWN® brand will reach a total potential audience of 35 million households that have never before seen GLUCODOWN® TV advertising. Additionally, pre-production work has been completed for three all-new TV commercials. Final production, including filming on-location at a Los Angeles area pharmacy, will be completed upon the lifting of COVID-19 work restrictions in California.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated "our three most important objectives for the balance of fiscal 2020 are:

More Pharmacy Retailer Distribution. The Company is in active pursuit of more on-the-shelf distribution of GLUCODOWN® at additional brick & mortar pharmacy retailers. More Amazon Sales. The Company will increase TV advertising to generate more customer awareness of GLUCODOWN® and to particularly, increase online sales revenue at Amazon. Improve Gross Margin. The Company will improve gross profit margin through better accounting control of retailer payments and claims and modest product price increases."

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are specifically formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers generally, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

