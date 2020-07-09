Glue42 and LodeStar Ecosystems team up to help sales teams and traders deliver superior client service

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42, the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and LodeStar Ecosystems, the FinTech startup behind LodeBot, an AI-powered, personal digital assistant for brokers, traders and asset managers, today announced a formal partnership to further improve the productivity and workflow for buy and sell side teams.

The partnership helps sales and trading teams integrate their clients' enterprise data sets across all applications on the financial desktop and apply real-time business intelligence to identify actionable opportunities.

"Information overload is just the start of the problem," said Alan Clark, CEO, LodeStar Ecosystems. "We're dealing with a broken knowledge chain. Market professionals struggle to make sense of siloed information as a result of systems that can't communicate. By breaking these siloes and automating business intelligence across the financial desktop, we can greatly simplify the trading workflow."

"Especially during extreme market volatility, this approach helps improve performance and productivity and significantly lowers risk – regardless of the available screen real estate," Alan continued.

LodeBot pulls and analyses all teams' and their clients' information, like orders, research and news and then proactively generates stories and suggestions about those assets for specific clients, identifying patterns and filtering out the noise. In turn, the Glue42 integration platform makes sure that the data between all applications – such as OMS, CRM, data systems, analytics platforms and more - flows seamlessly, and helps build consolidated application workspaces where unnecessary navigation and copy/paste is eliminated.

"Financial institutions are committed to becoming data-driven enterprises through digital transformation, but they have a serious challenge with the growing technology stack. Success requires finding ways to continually leverage the valuable business knowledge and insight while laying the foundations for agility and flexibility going forward," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42.

He continued, "This partnership is a logical step for us in our pursuit to help financial organizations deliver next-generation trading platforms that increase the speed and quality of execution, maximize internalization, and better exploit market knowledge."

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 24K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world.

https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

About LodeStar Ecosystems

LodeStar Ecosystems is a technology company founded by financial services domain experts, backed by industry-leading software architecture and development expertise. It has developed LodeBot, an AI-based chatbot that provides a new way of understanding data to change and improve relationships, workflow, and profitability in capital markets.

www.lodestar-ecosystems.com

