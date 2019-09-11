Glue42 wins bet on new market segment and expands footprint

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42 , the company bringing a simplified desktop experience and interoperability to financial institutions, today announced it is extending the connectivity of the financial desktop as well as its footprint into Asia Pacific through a reseller agreement with Chelmer. In July, the team also expanded beyond its existing wealth management portfolio into new markets and added a sports betting company as well as an alternative asset management firm as new clients.

"Our aim is to become the system of choice for financial companies and beyond," said Leslie Spiro, CEO, Glue42. "Month on month, we've added new clients and deployed new licenses. We remain committed to helping our customers tackle critical digital transformation initiatives, including business process automation, application migration and regulatory compliance. Adding third-party application and solution connectivity is in line with our strategy to deliver simple and intuitive user experiences across desktops globally. The recent client wins and expansion into Asia Pacific are a perfect testimony to this effort."

As part of the new release, Glue42 desktop users' apps can now interoperate with third-party websites and web apps through browser extensions, eliminating the need to have access to an application's API or source code APIs. Using Glue42, customers and partners will now also be able to orchestrate UI and share data context with the world's biggest financial data providers, including Eikon and Bloomberg.

Adding new clients demonstrates that the interop firm's value proposition is valuable beyond wealth management and can easily extend into new markets.

As a result of the Glue42 Desktop implementation, traders at the U.S. employee owned hedge fund with approximately $2.24 billion in assets under management were able to simplify their desktop and increase their productivity by creating streamlined workspaces and automating previously manual operations. Furthermore, re-use of existing legacy systems meant that there was no need for the fund's developers to re-write existing apps or purchase new apps.

The sports betting company can now help its users make more accurate predictions of soccer matches globally at a much faster pace. Through an integrated dashboard, consultants can zone in on pre-match and live games, and provide related information via contextualized screens.

"Technology is at the heart of each of these businesses," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42. "They required dynamic technology that evolves with their markets and future technology stack, whilst allowing full utilisation of their existing technology assets. Going forward, our clients can expect deeper integration capabilities and a broader set of productivity functionality. At the same time, we will also bring the benefits of desktop interoperability to other industries and geographies, starting with Asia Pacific right now."

"The Glue42 desktop application integration platform will help us underpin the next generation of financial desktops in Asia Pacific," said Andy Robertson, Chief Innovation Offices at Chelmer. "We found it to be the most advanced desktop integration platform available to date and are confident that it will help us deliver simple and intuitive user experiences to our clients' desktops."

For a detailed overview of the new functionality, read its release blog. Alternatively, you can find the Glue42 team at the following shows: InvestOps Europe 2019, FinovateFall 2019, Capital Markets Innovation Summit 2019 and The Fintech Festival 2019.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages opensource initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 22K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world.

https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

Contact on behalf of Glue42

RISE-

Tinne Teugels

Email: tinne@risethrough.com

SOURCE Glue42

Related Links

https://glue42.com

