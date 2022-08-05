Gluten-Free Food Market In the UK to Record 6.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Bakery & Confectionery Products Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Aug 05, 2022, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free food market in the UK estimates a market value of USD 195.80 million from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.59%. The gluten-free food market share growth in the UK by the bakery and confectionery products segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the changing diet of consumers, increasing incidences of celiac disease, and innovations in baking (such as the introduction of lighter, healthier products and those containing gluten-free and organic ingredients).
Gluten-Free Food Market in the UK: Major Driver
- The key factors driving the gluten-free food market growth in the UK is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free food.
- For instance, the consumption of gluten-free food has increased by 12% from 2013 to 2020 in the UK. Gluten consumption is not healthy for people with celiac disease since gluten causes food intolerance and several other digestion-related side effects. Celiac disease is the final stage of the side effects of gluten intolerance. Gluten-free foods benefit children with autism as they are sensitive to process peptides and proteins in foods containing gluten and casein; hence, the absence of gluten will eliminate these reactions. The consumption of gluten-free food has increased dramatically over the past five years. The growing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food in the UK is expected to propel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.
Gluten-Free Food Market in the UK: Major Challenges
- The key challenges to the gluten-free food market growth in the UK are the cross-contamination of gluten-free food products when it comes to contact with a food product that is not gluten-free.
- For example, using the same toaster for gluten-free wheat bread and its gluten-containing counterpart will cause cross-contamination. Even a small ratio of cross-contamination can lead to side effects like diarrhea, indigestion, and vomiting in a person with celiac disease. Restaurants have high chances of cross-contamination. One of the reasons could be the lack of awareness and knowledge about gluten intolerance and celiac disease among waiters and chefs, which reduces the confidence of diners to have gluten-free foods in most restaurants. Such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Gluten-Free Food Market In UK report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Gluten-Free Food Market In UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 195.80 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.93
|
Performing market contribution
|
The UK at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amys Kitchen Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Fria Brod AB, Genius Foods Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nairns Oatcakes Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples Market" Research Reports
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amys Kitchen Inc.
- Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Fria Brod AB
- Genius Foods Ltd
- McCormick and Co. Inc.
- Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.
- Natures Path Foods
- Nestle SA
- Prima Foods Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company that focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
