Gluten-Free Leader BFree Foods Opens First US Office

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BFree Foods, makers of gluten-free and wheat-free breads and wraps, has opened their first US office to meet the growing demand of its "free from" bakery products.

The brand first launched in Dublin in 2011 and subsequently introduced its products to the US market in 2015. For the past four years, it has continued to run operations from Ireland, but the momentum of the rapidly growing gluten-free food industry and the brand's overwhelming success in the American market has compelled the company to invest in a permanent presence stateside.

The BFree office is located in Buffalo Grove just outside Chicago, conveniently situated to accommodate their team members' extensive travel to both the east and west coasts. And with only a six-hour time difference with headquarters in Dublin, it allows for BFree USA to engage with their colleagues across the pond in real time.

"We are really overjoyed with how the US has embraced our brand. The time felt right to open an office here where we could house our operations, supply chain, marketing and sales teams," said Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. "We're excited for what the future holds and all that we can accomplish now that we're here."

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree's wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

