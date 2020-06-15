Gluten-Free Market in North America and Europe Market Analysis and Forecasts, Covering 260 Product and Country Markets
Jun 15, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Gluten-Free Market in North America and Europe - Premium Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gluten-Free Market in North America and Europe report includes market demand and forecasts with continuously updated company market shares and brands.
Coverage:
- 10 Individual Product Markets in each country covered:
- Baking Premixes Glutenfree, Bread Products Glutenfree, Biscuits Glutenfree, Fresh Pasta Glutenfree, Dry Pasta Glutenfree, Breakfast Cereals Glutenfree, Sweets Glutenfree, Snackbars Glutenfree, Frozen Pizza Glutenfree, Frozen Ready Meals Glutenfree,
- 26 Country markets: Austria,Belgium/Lux,Bulgaria,Canada,Czech Republic,Denmark,Finland,France,Germany,Greece,Hungary,Ireland,Italy,Mexico,Netherlands,Norway,Poland,Portugal,Romania,Russia,Slovakia,Spain,Sweden,Switzerland,United Kingdom,United States
- 260 Product and Country Markets - being 10 Single Product Markets times 26 countries.
Description:
- A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.
- Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption
- Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region
- Up to Top-100 holding companies listing by an overall market share in the present markets
- Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares
- A unique strategic vision of the market in Austria is presented, in particular identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Standard data tables for each product provide a panorama of companies' strengths and presence.
For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country:
- Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand
- Historical Trend - % growth by volume and value
- Forecast Growth - % growth by volume and value
- Supply structure in each product and in each country: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).
- Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.
- Company Profiles. All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail + foodservice) sales is also provided.
Products Covered:
- Baking Premixes Glutenfree
- Bread Products Glutenfree
- Biscuits Glutenfree
- Fresh Pasta Glutenfree
- Dry Pasta Glutenfree
- Breakfast Cereals Glutenfree
- Sweets Glutenfree
- Snackbars Glutenfree
- Frozen Pizza Glutenfree
- Frozen Ready Meals Glutenfree
Key Topics Covered:
- Product coverage and definition
- Flour (retail only) gluten-free: Flour (retail only), excluding bakery and cake mixes.
- Bread products gluten-free: Bread products (industrial and artisanal), including morning goods and bagels. Mexico and USA: includes tortillas, but not tortilla chips.
- Biscuits gluten-free: Sweet biscuits and cookies, wafers, excluding savoury biscuits. [NL: biskwies en wafels, koekjes, speculoos], Heavy cereal bars.
- Dry Pasta gluten-free: Dry pasta, including filled, excluding ""fresh"" pasta.
- Fresh Pasta gluten-free: Fresh pasta: including filled, including frozen/chilled, excluding with sweet filling.
- Breakfast cereals, gluten-free: Ready to eat breakfast cereals, hot eating cereals, and light cereal bars.
- Sweets, gluten-free: Sweets, gluten-free: include all kinds of sugar confectionery without chocolate; excludes chewing-gum.
- Snack Bars gluten-free: Snack Bars
- Frozen pizza gluten-free: Frozen pizza.
- Frozen ready meals gluten-free: Frozen ready meals, including cooked prepared meat, excluding frozen pizza.
A selection of companies covered include:
- Abdon Finax
- All Stars
- Alnatura
- Canyon Bakehouse
- CapVest
- Celnat
- Centazzi
- Cerbona
- Cereal Vit
- Chicago Bar
- Congalsa
- Consenza
- Conte's
- Eat Gluten Free
- Eat Natural
- Ebro Foods
- Ekibio
- Eko Produkt
- Ener-G Food
- Gelagri Bretagne
- Gelpeixe
- General Mills
- Germinal Bio
- Givesco
- Goodie Girl Tribeca
- GoodMills
- Granec
- Innova Capital
- Inovata
- Introfex
- Jasmine Alimentos
- Jeronimo Martins
- Jessica's Natural Foods
- Jotis
- Kellogg's
- Kerry Group
- King Arthur
- Kinni-kinnick
- Knuspi
- lgar
- Lion Capital
- Lo Scoi-attolo
- Maheso Gedesco
- Makaron
- Makfa
- Mani-schewitz
- Manini's
- Manna Organics
- Mars
- Mayfair Equity
- McCain
- McCormick
- Novalim
- Nove Alpi
- NSF
- NT Food
- Nutrifree
- O'Doughs
- Organic Planet
- Orior
- Orkla
- Orogel
- Otsuka Pharma.
- Pagesa
- Paip Giglio Firenze srl
- Palirria-Souliotis
- Pambac
- Pandea Dietetica
- Pappa-redelle
- Partners Group
- Pascha Chocolate
- Pasta Loioco
- Pecivarne
- Pema
- PepsiCo
- Pescanova
- Pinnacle Foods
- Pirifan
- PPC
- Pragosoja
- Probios
- Proceli
- Provena
- PureFit
- Raisio
- Rienzi Foods
- Risenta
- Riso Scotti
- Rodanini UK
- Rolli
- RP's Pasta
- Salta Kvarn
- SanoVita
- Santiveri
- Schnee-koppe
- Schnitzer
- Vivatis
- VK Muhlen
- Vollwert
- VSI
- Vuohelan
- Wart-burtons
- Wesannen
- Zen Sans Gluten.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxtsf9
