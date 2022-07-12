Gluten Free Tortilla Market Demand to Nearly Double, Surpassing US$ 11.8 Bn by 2032 as Consumption of Healthy Food Products Burgeons - Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2022, the European gluten free tortilla market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion with U-K leading growth in that region. The corn-based gluten free tortillas are gaining popularity due to their natural health benefits.

NEWARK, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the gluten free tortilla market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.4% and touch valuation of US$ 11.8 Bn by 2032. Growing preference for health and wellness has skyrocketed which is pushing the demand for healthy alternatives for food products. This is expected to improve the demand for gluten free tortillas over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Gluten free tortillas are made from gluten free grains such as corn, rise and potatoes starch. They have the same nutritional profile, however, they do not cause any inflammation to the intestine to consumers who are sensitive to gluten.

Tortillas can be served with a variety of beans, vegetables, and cheese dips for a quick and healthful snack. With rising consumption of convenient, healthy, and ready-to-cook food products, demand for quick-to-prepare snacks such as gluten free tortillas is projected to grow.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gluten free tortillas market is expected to increase at CAGR of 6.0% in North America and reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17% of the global gluten free tortillas market share during assessment period.

Europe gluten free tortillas market is expected to reach US$ at 1.3 Bn by 2022 with the U.K. spearheading the growth in the region

gluten free tortillas market is expected to reach US$ at 1.3 Bn by 2022 with the U.K. spearheading the growth in the region By source, corn tortillas segment is expected to hold the highest market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032.

"Gluten free tortilla manufacturers are leveraging their healthy food alternatives to capitalize on growing demand for healthy food products. They are also adopting strategies such as transparency and sustainability of brands to standout in the competition." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of gluten free tortillas are working collectively to develop new product variants to cater to the rising demand for healthy food products.

The Full Wrap, a gluten-free tortilla created from sprouted legumes, won the Kraft Heinz Co.'s Future Food-Tech innovation competition on Sept. 30.2021 where in the objective of the competition was to come up with new ways to use beans or pulses, which are legumes.

Leading Companies Profiled in Gluten Free Tortilla Market are

Azteca Foods Inc.

Gruma SAB de CV

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Grupo Liven, S.A.

Tyson Foods, Inc

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Gluten Free Tortilla Market by Category

By Source:

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Potato Starch

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Convenience Store



Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website



E-commerce Platform

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gluten free tortillas market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Type (Modified Starch, Native Starch), By Source (Wheat, Corn, Other), By Sales Channel Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

SOURCE Future Market Insights