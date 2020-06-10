Gluten Free Vegan Snacks with Hemp Protein Recommended by Amazon Shoppers

HOUSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoalFoods' recently launched vegan snacks are quickly emerging as a popular product on Amazon. These healthy protein snacks are low in carbohydrates, help to build a lean and fit body and are also delicious. The snacks are suitable for both adults and children, and have been enjoyed by many Amazon shoppers as an excellent vegan dessert. The low carb option is completely plant based, and its ingredients include Organic Raw Hemp Protein, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Pea Protein, Non-GMO Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Chicory Root Fiber, Almond Butter, Sunflower Lecithin and Coconut Oil.

Made from grinding down the seeds of a hemp plant, hemp protein powder is full of essential fats and vitamins. In fact, hemp protein contains 20 amino acids, including all nine essential amino acids. Unlike most plant proteins, hemp is a quality source of amino acids. This is why hemp is considered to be a complete plant-based protein. In addition, hemp seeds also supply the body with fiber and minerals.

"High-fiber diets have been linked to many health benefits, including improved blood sugar, healthier gut bacteria and a reduced risk of bowel cancer. Hemp protein powders can contain different amounts of fiber depending on whether they were made from hulled or unhulled hemp seeds and whether additional fiber was added. Hemp protein powder is a great way to add both protein and fiber to your diet, which can keep you feeling fuller, longer," explains a senior spokesperson from GoalFoods.

Recommending the product, a satisfied customer says, "I am not really a huge fan of protein bars but this one was delicious. Thin Mint cookie or a healthy version of Andes Mints Cream De Mint is what comes to mind when I eat this. Again, I'm a notorious snacker. I find it hard to eat healthy because I would rather have snacks than eat a full meal, but I would definitely buy this regularly."

GoalFoods' product range also includes Keto Snack Bites that are extremely helpful in building a lean and healthy physique by helping to burn fat. Unlike most other snack bars, these dark chocolate mocha bites have extremely low carbs and sugar content.

Our fitness fuelled our origins. We're not the first to begin with our passion. A husband and wife team, driven by fitness and performance, building a lifestyle of extraordinary health under all the pressures of a busy life. We looked around for snacks that could power our busy days—snacks without compromise on flavor. We found plenty of promise, but not enough delicious.

