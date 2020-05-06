Gluware Offers Free Pilot-To-Production Trial of its Network Automation Solution to Help Customers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. today announced that it is offering a 30-day pilot-to-production project free trial, waiving its network automation software, services and support fees for qualified customers for 30 days. This offer reflects the company's strong commitment to helping enterprise organizations kickstart their network automation efforts during this challenging time to prevent any adverse impact on their mission-critical network operations.

Gluware® Intelligent Network Automation software allows organizations to automate networks at scale across their ecosystem of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards—code-free and error-free. Large global enterprise teams trust Gluware's proven Intent-Based Networking platform to safeguard mission-critical networks, preventing outages, enhancing security and ensuring business continuity. Gluware gets teams out of reactive mode so they can spend more time responding to new business requirements and less time on low-value, repetitive tasks. Gluware is deployed enterprise-wide in multiple global Fortune 100 companies across the finance, pharma, tax & audit and engineering sectors.

Gluware empowers organizations to:

Accelerate time-to-value

Automate rollouts

Eliminate manual errors

Implement and enforce policy standards

Centrally manage multi-vendor devices

Identify network changes and accelerate audits

Patch multi-vendor devices at scale

Constant high-resolution error checking and auto-remediation

Minimize downtime

Eliminate legacy network configuration and change management (NCCM) costs

The Gluware Software Suite features:

Device Manager - 3D Discovery to quickly discover and inventory your entire network

- 3D Discovery to quickly discover and inventory your entire network OS Manager - Keeps networks up to date with code-free accuracy

- Keeps networks up to date with code-free accuracy Config Drift & Audit - Detects network changes with hi-res snapshots; audits on-demand or on-schedule

- Detects network changes with hi-res snapshots; audits on-demand or on-schedule Config Modeling - Turn running configurations into automated policy at scale

- Turn running configurations into automated policy at scale GluAPI - Seamlessly integrate Gluware into your own platform

Large worldwide installations have showed the following results:

Full global network rollout in under 6 months

98% time reduction for global configuration changes, with 99.9% reduction in configuration drift

99% of global changes implemented in 24 hours with 0% defect rate

Up to $16M net present value (NPV) over 5 years; ROI after just four months of deployment and 418% internal rate of return (IRR)

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: "We're hearing from our customers every day about how they're struggling with managing their network environments under the 'new normal' laid down by the global coronavirus pandemic. Today we're putting our money where our mouth is. We're making our Intent-Based Networking platform available for a 30-day pilot-to-production free trial to help qualified organizations manage complex, global networks with a newly remote or dispersed network operations team as they adapt to a new way of business. We believe that helping organizations automate their networks will help them take care of their employees and customers today and help future-proof their organizations for long-term success. When our customers are successful, we're successful, and that's why I'm proud of this offer."

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware® Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance. Learn more at www.gluware.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

