GLY Construction Celebrates Topping Out Of New East Tower For Overlake Medical Center's Project FutureCare

Raising of this final, ceremonial beam represents a significant milestone in the construction phase of a complicated process. The effort involved one full year of logistical planning to ensure operations of the medical center could continue while construction was underway. Once completed, the new tower will provide an entrance to the emergency care department; childbirth center comprised of labor and delivery, emergency obstetrics, a mother and baby unit, and a level three neonatal intensive care unit; lab and pharmacy; and increased bed capacity in medical surgery, oncology, telemetry and orthopedics.

"We've put the integrity of Overlake's operational needs as our first priority and consider this moment a major accomplishment for the project," said GLY Principal Tyler Tonkin.

"We value our longstanding relationship with Overlake, which has consistently put collaboration, trust and respect front and center," said Herb. "This is not a culmination of our work together but merely another milestone in our partnership. We are eager to see the campus come to life in the coming years."

GLY and Overlake have held a relationship for more than 30 years with some GLY employees having worked on its campus for nearly two decades. GLY supported predesign in 2015 and officially joined the Project FutureCare team in 2016 to provide preconstruction and construction services. The $250 million Project FutureCare is scheduled to conclude in 2022.

About GLY Construction

Founded in 1967, GLY Construction is one of the most established, locally owned general contractor and construction firms in the Pacific Northwest. GLY's projects span a wide range of markets, and the firm is known for adapting thoughtfully and purposefully, building on a strong foundation of smart technology, integrated delivery, cost-management and responsible sustainability practices. The firm's people have a diverse skillset comprised of design, engineering, architecture, construction management and strong field technical capabilities. GLY is committed to offering every employee an equal opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their fullest potential. For more information, visit GLY online at gly.com .

Media Contact

Aaron Blank, The Fearey Group for GLY Construction

gly@feareygoup.com, 206.343.1543

SOURCE GLY Construction

Related Links

https://www.gly.com

