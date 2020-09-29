GLY Construction Completes Mixed-use Office Building, 2005 Poplar

Named after its location and designed by VIA Architecture, 2005 Poplar features noble elements that reflect the Pacific Northwest community, including an exposed cross-laminated timber (CLT) roof structure, the first of its kind in Issaquah. The use of CLT instead of steel reduces the building's carbon emissions, reflects the natural environment and provides a healthier workspace. The main entry features an illuminated glass staircase that encourages the building's users to bypass the elevator, while also creating a lantern effect at night that can be seen from the nearby freeway. All interior systems were built to be state of the art, such as the highly efficient variable refrigerant flow HVAC system, which continuously brings in 100% fresh air from the outdoors. The floor-to-ceiling glass curtainwall lets in natural light and boasts vast views of the Cascade foothills and Lake Sammamish.

"Our team is honored to have partnered with Rowley Properties on this important gateway project to Issaquah," said Bill DeJarlais, Principal at GLY. "The timber and brick building materials identify strongly with the Pacific Northwest, and we're certain the craft of the design will be appreciated by those who will work there for many years to come."

Key project challenges that GLY helped address included relocation and urbanization of the main road providing access to the building; evaluating foundation system options to address poor site soil conditions; and systems studies to optimize the use of CLT. To address the location's high water table, GLY constructed a quarry spall work platform one foot below the subgrade to support the movement of heavy equipment. Other considerations included carefully sequencing construction phases to avoid environmental harm and taking advantage of the opportunity to restore nearby wetland areas; achieving exact wood finishes from five separate vendors; and working through COVID-19, which paused all construction for a six-week period and added a large number of additional safety protocols once work resumed. Despite these factors, the project finished with zero injuries or lost time.

"2005 Poplar is the culmination of community input and a talented team's vision. It is a testament to the ability to harmonize the built and natural environment to create a truly unique and special place that is true to the brand of Issaquah," said Kari Magill, CEO at Rowley Properties. "We are proud to complete this signature project with our partners at GLY, and offer a fantastic, new workplace that will bring jobs to Issaquah."

About GLY Construction

Founded in 1967, GLY Construction is one of the most established, locally owned general contractor and construction firms in the Pacific Northwest. GLY's projects span a wide range of markets, and the firm is known for adapting thoughtfully and purposefully, building on a strong foundation of smart technology, integrated delivery, cost-management and responsible sustainability practices. The firm's people have a diverse skillset comprised of design, engineering, architecture, construction management and strong field technical capabilities. GLY is committed to offering every employee an equal opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their fullest potential. For more information, visit GLY online at gly.com .

About VIA Architecture

VIA Architecture is an architecture and urban planning firm focused on creating sustainable communities where people can live, work, play, move, and create. VIA's market sectors include the design of urban residential and mixed-use development (mid and high-rise), offices, transit facilities, urban infrastructure, and community spaces. VIA's planning work includes the integration of land use, transit, employment-based development, and mobility—all contributing directly to the livability of beloved urban communities. The firm was founded in 1984 in Vancouver, BC; started our Seattle, WA practice in 2001; and expanded into the Bay Area, CA in 2014. VIA's three offices work collaboratively to provide support to one another in all aspects of their operations. Learn more about VIA at www.via-architecture.com.

About Rowley Properties, Inc.

Founded in 1954, and through three generations of mainstay leadership, Rowley Properties has deep roots in Issaquah; nobody knows Issaquah better. The Company owns, develops, leases, and manages 65 buildings with a wide assortment of uses – commercial, residential, retail, flex, light manufacturing, medical, storage, and two hotels. Rowley Properties' primary holdings consist of 80 acres fronting I-90 that are divided into two neighborhoods (Hyla Crossing and Rowley Center). Approximately 900 tenants are represented within the portfolio and help create great neighborhoods where people want to be. Known for their championship of the community and its high quality of life, Rowley Properties thoughtfully repurposes and redevelops properties to meet the changing needs and goals of the urbanizing community. Over the decades, Rowley Properties has helped thousands of businesses succeed, families belong and our community to prosper. For more information, please visit: www.rowleyproperties.com. More about 2005 Poplar: http://2005poplar.com/

