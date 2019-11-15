GLY Construction Names Ted Herb as CEO and Announces Three New Shareholders

Herb joined GLY in 1987 as a project engineer, rising to vice president of operations by 2008, and has served as president since 2016. He brings a deep understanding of the diverse skills and perspectives that contribute to successful project delivery at every level within the general construction industry. He has played a major role in shaping the company's cultural focus on employee training, development and recruitment.

"Ted has played a pivotal role in shaping the company we are today," said Karambelas, the recently retired CEO of GLY. "He has always placed a great importance on investing in the safety and continuous education and training of the people who make our buildings possible and is the natural leader for GLY's next chapter."

"Our region is experiencing a period of tremendous growth and transformation," said Herb. "I'm aware of both the opportunities and the challenges this brings and remain convinced that our people are our greatest asset and ally in creating the best company possible. I'm humbled by GLY's trust in me and believe that we can play an important role in shaping a place our children will be proud to call home for a long time."

Herb's projects help to shape the story of the City of Bellevue's growth and include the Lincoln Square real estate development projects and Overlake Hospital's expansions. He has a legacy of service to the community through positions on numerous boards and active participation in community events. Herb has served as a member of the Overlake Hospital Board of Trustees and is a past president of the Overlake Medical Center Foundation Board. Additionally, he currently serves as a facilities team member for Path with Art, a not-for-profit focused on arts engagement opportunities for low-to-no income adults in active recovery.

Herb has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington.

GLY Announces Three New Shareholders

GLY announces the addition of three minority shareholders to its ownership. Effective October 1, 2019, the following shareholders were added: Joe Bonacci, Chief Financial Officer; Tess Wakasugi-Don, senior project manager; and Garrick Hughes, senior project manager.

"Joe, Tess, and Garrick are core to the overall success of GLY Construction and we are excited to invite them as shareholders as we head into 2020," said Herb. "Each of them are trailblazers in their own way and they bring decades of experience that is core to what makes our company one of the best. We are excited to see them continue to grow and make an impact in these new roles."

Bonacci joined GLY in 2016 as director of finance, a role he held for three years before being named CFO in late 2018. Bonacci's involvement in leveraging new technology to improve various processes continues to have tremendous impact on internal and external customer service. He will also serve on the company's executive committee.

Wakasugi-Don currently serves as a senior project manager and is the first female owner in the firm's 52-year-history. She possesses an exceptional knowledge of construction methods, materials and resources and has coordinated the efficient delivery of highly complex projects in both Seattle and Bellevue.

Hughes currently serves as a senior project manager and his career at GLY has mirrored the growth of the tech industry with the delivery of multiple complex projects for Amazon and Expedia. He continuously pushes the tired conventions of the industry to improve efficiency and processes that eliminate waste and cost.

About GLY Construction

Founded in 1967, GLY Construction is one of the most established, locally owned general contractor and construction firms in the Pacific Northwest. GLY's projects span a wide range of markets, and the firm is known for adapting thoughtfully and purposefully, building on a strong foundation of smart technology, integrated delivery, cost-management and responsible sustainability practices. The firm's people have a diverse skillset comprised of design, engineering, architecture, construction management and strong field technical capabilities. GLY is committed to offering every employee an equal opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their fullest potential. For more information, visit GLY online at gly.com.

