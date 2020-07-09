GLY Construction President & CEO Ted Herb Inducted into 2020 Construction Industry Hall of Fame by University of Washington

The honor recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions throughout their professional careers to the construction industry, construction education and community service. Herb is a 1984 graduate of the construction management department at UW and has devoted his entire career to the industry and the Puget Sound built environment for more than 35 years. He joined GLY as a project engineer in 1987, and primarily focused on new construction and renovations for hospital and medical clinic projects. Over the next three decades, he rose to positions of greater responsibility and authority while managing increasingly complex projects, championing continuous learning, and building a reputation for exemplary client service. After serving as a shareholder of the firm for 22 years, Herb was named president of GLY in 2016, and in addition, CEO, in Fall of 2019.

"This is a special honor to be inducted into my alma mater's hall of fame," said Herb. "I've treasured every milestone in my career not only as a builder, but as someone who sees incredible value in bringing community together with spaces that enhance their lives and meet their needs. My hope is that I, with GLY, can continue to make a positive impact on the industry for a stronger, more sustainable future."

Some of Herb's most notable projects include new hospital wings at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue and Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton; additions to multiple private schools in the area such as Seattle Academy, The Bush School, and Bertschi School; and Kemper Development Company's expansions in downtown Bellevue—from the Hyatt Regency and Bellevue Square, to Lincoln Square North and its 2.5 million square foot successor, Lincoln Square South. Completed in 2017, Lincoln Square South logged two of the state's largest continuous concrete mat foundation pours and earned GLY the prestigious distinction of ENR Northwest Contractor of the Year.

Herb's influence and support outside of GLY has benefited numerous non-profits, as well as the UW. He has spent nearly 30-years supporting Overlake Medical Center, holding numerous positions as an Overlake Board Trustee and active member of the Overlake Foundation, including a term as president. Most recently, he assumed leadership of the safety and quality committee, a move he said was motivated by a desire to facilitate two-way exchanges of best practices in healthcare and construction, in order to strengthen both industries.

This year marks the award's 25th year, with notable past recipients including William N. Scott, James Crutcher, Howard S. Wright, and GLY Construction founder, Frank N. Young, Jr. A ceremony honoring Herb and other 2020 recipients has been postponed to 2021.

About GLY Construction

Founded in 1967, GLY Construction is one of the most established, locally owned general contractor and construction firms in the Pacific Northwest. GLY's projects span a wide range of markets, and the firm is known for adapting thoughtfully and purposefully, building on a strong foundation of smart technology, integrated delivery, cost-management and responsible sustainability practices. The firm's people have a diverse skillset comprised of design, engineering, architecture, construction management and strong field technical capabilities. GLY is committed to offering every employee an equal opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their fullest potential. For more information, visit GLY online at gly.com .

SOURCE GLY Construction