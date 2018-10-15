Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global glycomics/glycobiology market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period. Rising focus on glycomics and proteomics research is driving the market. Huge investments have also enabled academic researchers to develop new glycobiology tools. This is a high-impact rendering driver for the market. As per many researchers, study on glycans helps understand biological processes more comprehensively, without specializing in glycobiology.

According to the 2017 BDO Biotech Briefing, the average R&D expenditure of mid-sized biotech companies has increased by around 18% from USD 65.9 million to USD 80.6 million during the span of 2015 to 2016. Growing drug discovery and development are leading to an increase in R&D investments by biotech companies. Thus, the need for glycomics research techniques to conduct comprehensive glycomes study is constantly growing.

Rise in number of initiatives being undertaken by the government to increase funding for research has led to the high need for glycomics techniques. For instance, the Australian government invested around USD 10 billion in scientific research and innovations for the period 2016 to 2017. The Irish Government also announced a USD 5.6 billion spending program in 2015 aimed at increasing the number of scientific research activities from 25,000 to 40,000 in the next 5 years. Such funding initiatives are expected to enhance demand for glycomics research techniques in near future.

Key players are also undertaking extensive R&D initiatives to develop new and technologically advanced products. For instance, in 2016, ProZyme, Inc. launched Gly-Q Glycan Analysis System, an integrated platform that enables user-friendly and high-throughput glycoanalysis. In 2018, Shimadzu Corporation collaborated with PREMIER Biosoft, a global player in bioinformatics solutions, with an aim to introduce its LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry system for advance glycomics and lipidomics data research analysis.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Enzymes was the fastest growing product segment of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2017, due to repetitive purchase and rising application in research and diagnostics

In application segment, drug discovery and development accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017, owing to high focus on novel drug development and demand for personalized medicines

North America is anticipated to continue to lead the global market during the forecast period owing to existence of large number of research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

is anticipated to continue to lead the global market during the forecast period owing to existence of large number of research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to availability of advanced infrastructure coupled with rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to availability of advanced infrastructure coupled with rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies Some of the major market players include Danaher; ProZyme; Shimadzu Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Bruker; Merck KGaA; Takara Bio , Inc.; New England Biolabs; ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.; and Waters Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global glycomics/glycobiology market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Glycomics/Glycobiology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Instruments Mass Spectrometers HPLC MALDI-TOF Array Systems Others Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Others Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Release Kits Others Enzymes Glycosidases Glycosyltransferases Neuraminidases Sialyltransferases Others

Glycomics/Glycobiology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Drug Discovery & Development Diagnostics Others

Glycomics/Glycobiology End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies CROs

Glycomics/Glycobiology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



