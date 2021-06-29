GlynnDevins Rebrands and is now Attane

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlynnDevins announces today that it has officially rebranded as Attane, a leader in results-based marketing solutions serving the senior living, healthcare and financial services industries.

"A tremendous amount of planning, analysis and effort has been put into transforming our business to maintain our position as a marketing technology leader," says President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Egan. "We have grown and evolved from being a traditional marketing agency and have combined three market leaders under one marketing technology brand – Attane."

Since 2017, the company has experienced a rapid growth trajectory with a five-year average annual growth rate of 33%. And in the past eight months, GlynnDevins acquired two marketing technology businesses – Linkmedia 360 (October 2020) and Bluespire (February 2021) with each branded as "a GlynnDevins company." Since the time of those acquisitions, the company has integrated operations, solutions and marketing professionals from all three companies.

While the impact the company has on clients' sales and marketing efforts continues to prove successful, how and what it delivers has evolved in order to outpace market demands. Today, Attane is a different, stronger and a more progressive company.

"Aligning under one, unified brand is important for continuity, awareness and growth as we deliver solutions for our clients and their industries," adds Egan. "GlynnDevins, Linkmedia 360 and Bluespire were all strong, reputable brands, and we will honor those legacies by elevating Attane to an even higher level of prominence and influence. As market conditions build momentum to pre-pandemic levels, and given the current state of our business transformation, we believe now is the optimal time to rebrand."

Attane represents a symbolic, yet purposeful name that upholds the company's position of delivering results, growth and success. "To attain is to succeed in achieving the desired outcome, and our solutions allow our clients to do this every day," states Egan. "We have changed our delivery models and have built solutions that provide the most effective and proven approaches to capture market demand and drive conversions."

GlynnDevins was founded as a marketing agency in 1987 by Jim Glynn and George Devins to serve the senior living industry. Attane has now grown to employ more than 300 associates nationwide and predominately supports senior living communities / operators as well as healthcare and financial services industries.

Media Note: For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Steve Wujek, Vice President of Communication – [email protected].

About Attane

Attane, formerly GlynnDevins, empowers revenue teams in senior living, healthcare and financial services to capitalize on market demand and reach their full revenue potential. With industry-leading marketing solutions driven by data insights and proven methodologies — Attane helps customers optimize their go-to-market strategies for speed, precision and performance. Thousands of clients trust Attane to drive conversions and fuel their revenue engine with the most return from their sales and marketing spend. Attane is a private company headquartered in Kansas City, MO. For more information, visit www.attaneresults.com.

SOURCE GlynnDevins

Related Links

http://www.glynndevins.com

