Glyphosate Market is Expected to Reach US$ 17.7 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study
- Rise in cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops spurring massive sales in glyphosate year-over-year, especially in emerging economies; agrochemical companies in glyphosate market lean on offering low priced generic glyphosate herbicides
- Focus of agriculturists and farmers on adopting integrated weed management system; Asia Pacific market to gain revenues during forecast period
Feb 16, 2022, 21:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products in the glyphosate market are witnessing sales from their rising application in controlling broadleaf weeds and grasses in agriculture as well as non-agricultural applications such as in home & garden. Massive global use of the pesticide for herbicide-tolerant (HT) food crops has spurred the expansion of profitable opportunities. The global valuation of glyphosate market is estimated to reach US$ 17.7 Bn by 2031.
The past few decades have witnessed surge in sales of glyphosate for use in herbicide tolerant genetically modified (GM) plants, note the analysts in a detailed scrutiny on the glyphosate market. The revenue has also grown from the wide application of the products for increasing the yield of several high-value conventional crops such as corn, cotton, canola, soybean, sugar beet, and legume, leafy, and bulb vegetables.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1362
Regulatory agencies in developed nations have found that there exist no risks of concern to human health from the residues of glyphosate when used in accordance with tolerance or limit. Glyphosate-based herbicides are effective against a wide variety of plants, thereby propelling the revenue sales from their demand in residential and commercial applications.
Key Findings of Glyphosate Market Study
- Demand for Cost-effective Herbicides Underpins Vast Profitable Opportunities: The massive demand for inexpensive herbicides in the agriculture industry is generating value-grab opportunities for agrochemical producers in the glyphosate market, especially in Latin America and Asia Pacific. The products are popular for targeting a broad range of weeds, with favorable impact on no-till and low-till farming. The role of glyphosates in weed control applications is underpinned by its effect on invasive and noxious weeds.
- Integrated Weed Management System Help Comply with Stringent Regulations: Initiatives by regulatory agencies on promotion of best herbicide usage practices and integrated pest management have gained momentum especially in North America. The increasing adoption of integrated pest management in worldwide cultivation is broadening the horizon, find the authors of the TMR study on the glyphosate market. The practice mainly comprises use of use of combination of various herbicides. This is helping countries meet stringent regulations in Europe and other prominent regions. Rise in cultivation of genetically modified herbicide tolerant crops has unlocked abundant profitable opportunities in recent decades. GM food labelling has played a key role in enriching the prospects.
Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1362
Glyphosate Market: Key Drivers
- The increasing trend of no-tillage farming practices is broadening the revenue streams for players in the glyphosate market. Coupled with this, the inclination toward adopting integrated pest management practices in various regions is a key driver, notes the in-depth report on the market.
- Broad-spectrum herbicides occupy a crucial role in protecting or increasing crop yields around the world, thereby propelling the rapid evolution of the glyphosate market.
Glyphosate Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- Asia Pacific held a major share of the global glyphosate market in 2020. Widespread uptake of glyphosate herbicides in the agriculture sector has propelled the sales revenues in the market over the years. The revenue growth is bolstered by massive export of low-priced generic glyphosate herbicides from China.
- Stringent regulatory oversight on the recommended usage of herbicides in agriculture have underpinned revenue growth in Europe and the U.S.
Glyphosate Market: Key Players
Prominent players in the glyphosate market are Nufarm Ltd., Syngenta AG, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Co., Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, and Dow AgroSciences LLC.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1362
Global Glyphosate Market: Segmentation
Glyphosate Market, by Application
- Genetically Modified (GM) Crops
- Conventional Crops
Glyphosate Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:
Aquatic Herbicides Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aquatic-herbicides-market.html
Polyether Monomer Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyether-monomer-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glyphosate-market.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article