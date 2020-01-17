Glyphosate Market Outlook to 2027: Increasing Applications in the Agriculture Sector
The Global Glyphosate Market accounted for $7.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Increasing strong application in the agriculture sector and approvals for herbicide-tolerant crop hybrids essential are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the ban on the production of GM crops in some regions is restraining market growth.
Based on the crop type, genetically modified crops segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising consumer awareness about the advantages of GM crops accompanied by insignificant effect of the product on the plant will escalate the product demand.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased adoption of advanced agricultural practices such as zero-tillage. This region has the highest arable land in the world with the highest crop diversity.
Some of the key players profiled in the Glyphosate Market include Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,Ltd, United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), The DOW Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc., Monsanto Company, King Quenson Industry Group, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Company, Excel Crop Care Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Corteva Agriscience, Bayer AG, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
