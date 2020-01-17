Glyphosate Market Outlook to 2027: Increasing Applications in the Agriculture Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glyphosate - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glyphosate Market accounted for $7.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing strong application in the agriculture sector and approvals for herbicide-tolerant crop hybrids essential are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the ban on the production of GM crops in some regions is restraining market growth.



Based on the crop type, genetically modified crops segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising consumer awareness about the advantages of GM crops accompanied by insignificant effect of the product on the plant will escalate the product demand.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased adoption of advanced agricultural practices such as zero-tillage. This region has the highest arable land in the world with the highest crop diversity.



Some of the key players profiled in the Glyphosate Market include Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,Ltd, United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), The DOW Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc., Monsanto Company, King Quenson Industry Group, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Company, Excel Crop Care Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Corteva Agriscience, Bayer AG, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Glyphosate Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glyphosate Soluble Powder

5.3 Glyphosate Technical

5.4 Glyphosate Solution

5.5 Ammonium Glyphosate Soluble



6 Global Glyphosate Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dry

6.3 Liquid



7 Global Glyphosate Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Crops

7.3 Genetically Modified Crops



8 Global Glyphosate Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Agricultural

8.3 Herbicide Tolerant Crop

8.4 Perennial Crop

8.5 Zero Tillage

8.6 Horticulture

8.7 Silviculture Purposes

8.8 Viticulture

8.9 Agriculture

8.9.1 Grains & Cereals

8.9.2 Fruits & Vegetables

8.9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.9.4 Sugarcane

8.9.5 Pastures

8.9.6 Plantation Crops

8.9.7 Commercial Crops



9 Global Glyphosate Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

11.2 United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

11.3 The DOW Chemical Company

11.4 Syngenta AG

11.5 Nufarm Limited

11.6 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc.

11.7 Monsanto Company

11.8 King Quenson Industry Group

11.9 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Company

11.10 Excel Crop Care Limited

11.11 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.12 Corteva Agriscience

11.13 Bayer AG

11.14 BASF SE

11.15 American Vanguard Corporation

11.16 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.



