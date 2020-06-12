GlySens Incorporated Closes Incremental $15 Million Financing Supporting On-Going Clinical Evaluations and First-in-Man Study of the Third Generation Eclipse® 3 ICGM® System

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlySens Incorporated announced today that the company has closed on an incremental $15M financing. The round was led by previous lead investors, McNair Interests and The Sarofim Group.

Proceeds from the financing will support ongoing clinical trials and development programs supporting the Company's fully implanted, long-term CGM systems and additionally, enable first-in-man studies of the third-generation system. The Eclipse 3 ICGM System is designed to provide long-term glucose monitoring with a targeted 2-year implant lifetime, a sensor that is 40% smaller than the previous sensor generation with no additional electronics or need for "on-body" adhesive components. The system communicates via Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE5) directly with an iPhone®, thus eliminating any dedicated receiver and supporting an interoperable diabetes device ecosystem. First implants with the Eclipse 3 system are targeted for Q1 2021 with expanded trials to follow.

"We are most impressed and encouraged with the fundamental bio-engineering prowess and creative problem-solving displayed by the technical team at GlySens" commented Dr. Jake Kushner, Medical Director of McNair Interests. "Fully implanted, long-term sensors have long been plagued by a confounding foreign body response essentially limiting in-vivo sensor viability to weeks or, best case, months but certainly not years. The GlySens measurement engine brings real promise to the prospect of a multi-year, fully implanted CGM system. We believe the GlySens' team is well positioned to deliver on this next-generation CGM solution" added Dr. Kushner.

"We are tremendously appreciative of this vote of confidence and continuing support from McNair Interests and The Sarofim Group" commented William Markle, President and CEO of GlySens Incorporated. "We have, by sheer necessity, evolved into a highly focused, biotechnology-driven company poised to deliver the first viable, long-term, fully implantable CGM solution which eliminates any body-worn components while delivering CGM performance in-line with today's commercial standards" added Mr. Markle.

About GlySens Incorporated

GlySens Incorporated is a biotechnology based medical device company located in San Diego, California with a mission to dramatically simplify and improve the CGM user experience and ultimately the lives of insulin-dependent diabetic patients. Our mission is best summarized in our commitment to our customers and patients with diabetes to "Live more and worry less." Additional information is available at www.glysens.com.

About McNair Interests

McNair Interests is a private investment and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. We focus on transformative real estate projects, breakthrough medical discoveries and disciplined investments, considering every opportunity for its ability to drive innovation while generating value and creating a lasting, positive impact on the community. To learn more visit www.mcnair.com.

