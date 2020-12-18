Glytch Announces Additional Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytch, the visionary esports stadium operator, today announced investments from Strand Venture Partners, the Buckeye Group, and additional high-net worth individuals.

Following Glytch's recent announcement about the start of construction of their first location in Los Angeles, these new investors have joined the round led by Liquid 2 Ventures, Joe Montana's innovative investment fund. This continued momentum will propel Glytch's plan for launching additional esports stadiums in major cities across North America.

New investors Strand Venture Partners and the Buckeye Group said they are coming onboard because they are impressed with Glytch's vision of combining the vision of high-end esports stadiums with the best in location-based entertainment and hospitality.

Veteran investor Billy Goldberg, founder of The Buckeye Group, stated, "I've been deeply steeped in sports and entertainment for 25 years. Glytch is the evolution of both. Michael Williams has assembled the perfect team for this enterprise. His experience as CEO of GameWorks, as well being a lifelong video game developer, gives him an unrivaled understanding of location-based entertainment, esports, and operations."

Jamie Shortill, co-founder of Strand Venture Partners, stated that, "Glytch's vision for esports stadiums is where we see this fast-growing market heading, but combining esports with location-based entertainment is incredible."

Glytch welcomes the new investments as an endorsement of their ambition for the return of live events and the belief that esports are sports. "The numbers are undeniable," Williams said. "The booming esports market is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2024. We are seeing a massive spike in esports viewership. More fans watch esports than nearly all other sports."

About Glytch: Glytch combines esports stadiums with location-based entertainment and upscale food and beverage. Each Glytch venue is the official home stadium of a major esports team. Glytch has broken ground on its first location, in Los Angeles, California, which is scheduled to open in Q2-2022. www.Glytch.com

About Strand Venture Partners: Strand Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles. The firm invests in start-ups and early-stage ventures that have the potential to scale, disrupt, and build large markets in the sports, entertainment, food and beverage industries. www.StrandVP.com

About The Buckeye Group: Over the last ten years with The Buckeye Group, has focused on partnerships and leveraging those relationships to achieve results. With their combination of outside perspective, industry knowledge, and deep networks they create opportunities that set a clear course for growth. www.TheBuckeyeGroup.com

