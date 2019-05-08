GM Announces New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Ohio

DETROIT, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that it is creating more than 450 manufacturing jobs in three Ohio cities. GM also said it is in discussions with an Ohio-based company that could bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the Lordstown Complex.

"The U.S. economy and our core business are strong, so we can expand our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and Ohio and create job opportunities for our employees," said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. "We also expect to bring more jobs to the U.S. over time in support of the expected provisions of the USMCA."

Manufacturing investments in Ohio totaling approximately $700 million will help expand GM's operations in Toledo, Parma and Moraine and create approximately 450 new manufacturing jobs.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is expanding diesel engine production for GM's all-new heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale later this year.

is expanding diesel engine production for GM's all-new heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale later this year. Toledo Transmission will expand production of the company's all-new 10-speed automatic transmission for trucks and SUVs.

The Parma Metal Center will expand production of stamped parts and deploy laser cell welding technology.

Hourly employees from GM plants may request a transfer to other UAW-represented sites as jobs are created. More than 1,350 employees from GM's unallocated plants, including Lordstown, have already accepted transfers.

GM's discussions to sell the company's Lordstown Complex in Lordstown, Ohio, to Workhorse Group, Inc. and an affiliated, newly formed entity that could bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the Mahoning Valley. Workhorse is a Cincinnati-based manufacturer of battery electric vehicles.

Summary of GM Job Creation Announcements in 2019

Including today's Ohio news, GM has announced the creation of more than 2,000 new jobs so far in 2019:

450 new jobs at GM sites in Ohio : Toledo , Parma and Moraine .

: , and . 1,000 new jobs at Flint Assembly to support production of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups, which launch in the second half of 2019.

400 new jobs to support the launch of a second Chevrolet battery-electric vehicle at Orion Assembly in Orion Township , Michigan .

, . 400 jobs coming later this year to support a second production shift at Bowling Green Assembly in Bowling Green, Kentucky .

