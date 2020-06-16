GM Announces Preliminary Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DETROIT, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today at its annual meeting of shareholders the preliminary results of voting, representing 87 percent of shares eligible to be voted.

Item 1: Election of directors

Average percentage of votes cast "for" each director nominee 99%

Item 2: Advisory approval of named executive officer compensation

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 2 96%

Item 3: Advisory approval of the frequency of future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation

Percentage of votes cast for "one year" for Item 3 97%

Item 4: Ratification of the selection of the independent registered public accounting firm for 2020

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 4 99%

Item 5: Approval of the General Motors Company 2020 long-term incentive plan

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 5 97%

Item 6: Shareholder proposal regarding shareholder written consent

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 6 41%

Item 7: Shareholder proposal regarding proxy access amendment: shareholder aggregation limit

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 7 21%

Item 8: Shareholder proposal regarding report on human rights policy implementation

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 8 31%

Item 9: Shareholder proposal regarding report on lobbying communications and activities

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 9 33%

The Board and its committees will consider the results of today's votes when evaluating the company's governance and compensation practices.

Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and posted to www.gm.com once they are certified by the independent inspector of elections.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services can be found at http://www.gm.com.

